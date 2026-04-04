Arbeloa is in a bind over the Real Madrid star

The Spanish newspaper *AS* has revealed that Real Madrid have finally begun to achieve the expected technical harmony, some three months after Álvaro Arbeloa took over as manager from Xabi Alonso.

The newspaper explained that this development does not mean the team is now immune to crises, particularly given the spectre of injuries that continues to threaten its stability. Arbeloa had previously warned that if the team is not at full strength, it could lose to any opponent.

Nevertheless, the current signs appear very positive, as the team has managed to secure five consecutive victories, including two notable wins over Manchester City, in matches that confirmed Real Madrid still possesses the character of a champion and the ability to compete at the highest levels.

The newspaper noted that this impressive run has been achieved despite the absence of several key players, foremost among them Kylian Mbappé, who was sidelined due to knee problems before regaining fitness during the international break with the French national team.

Jude Bellingham has also been absent from the starting line-up since 1 February, amid uncertainty raised by England manager Thomas Tuchel regarding his fitness and future.

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