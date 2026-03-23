Getty Images
Antonio Rudiger denies being 'a security risk' for Real Madrid & Germany team-mates after controversial knee incident against Getafe
Rudiger addresses criticism after Getafe incident
Speaking to FAZ, Rudiger responded to the intense scrutiny surrounding his physical approach, particularly following Real Madrid’s 1-0 defeat to Getafe in early March. During the match, he caught Diego Rico in the face with his knee, resulting in calls for a lengthy ban in Spain while some German media suggested he be banished from the national team.
Addressing the backlash, the 33-year-old completely rejected the idea that he is a danger to his own side. He stated: "I am definitely not a security risk for my teams. I know exactly what minute we are in and what is at stake." However, he also took accountability for the unpunished foul, admitting: "The discussion shows me once again that I have a responsibility that I have not lived up to in some moments."
- Getty
A call for national team grit
The centre-back elaborated that he welcomes objective critiques, noting: "I take seriously and objectively presented criticism seriously because I myself know that I have had scenes that were clearly over the top. That also has an influence in that I try to be even more concentrated. I don't want to be a source of unrest, but rather to provide stability and security."
Looking towards his international duties, Rudiger emphasised the need for a ruthless mentality. "We have to get back to the point where it is maximum uncomfortable to play against Germany," he explained. "Talent alone doesn't win World Cups. Everyone has to be ready to do the dirty work for the other, then we are extremely hard to beat."
Nagelsmann defends polarising defender
Despite the ongoing media debate, Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has offered his unwavering support for the experienced defender ahead of the international break. The national team manager dismissed the outrage over the incident against Getafe, describing the challenge as "hard, but football-specific".
Nagelsmann firmly believes that the player's natural intensity is an asset rather than a flaw. "Antonio is someone who is super polarising, which is why a lot is made out of it," the manager stated. "He is one who protects the national team family extremely and does everything so that we are successful. He is a real character who embodies a maximum will to win."
- (C)Getty Images
Upcoming fixtures for club and country
Rudiger will now look to implement this aggressive mindset during the current international break. He is set to feature for Germany against Switzerland on March 27 in Basel, before hosting Ghana in Stuttgart three days later. Following these two friendlies, the defender will return to the Spanish capital for a crucial run of fixtures with Real Madrid. His domestic duties resume with an away trip to face Mallorca on April 4 in La Liga. A massive test awaits soon after, as Real Madrid host Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final tie on April 7.