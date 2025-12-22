Getty Images Sport
Antoine Semenyo tipped to make quick decision on his future as Liverpool make shock call on £65m transfer
Battle for Semenyo set for January
The 25-year-old is expected to leave Bournemouth early in the January transfer window, with a £65 million release clause, made up of £60m plus £5m in add-ons, set to become active inside the opening week. Semenyo scored in Bournemouth’s weekend draw with Burnley and could be approaching his final appearances for the club, after a scintillating start to the 2025-26 term.
Sources claim that the Ghana international would be open to a move to Liverpool, partly due to his relationship with former Bournemouth sporting director Richard Hughes, who now works at Anfield and is understood to have played a significant role in Semenyo’s development.
The Reds, however, are currently leaning away from a January move, leaving the two Manchester clubs in a stronger position at this stage. Tottenham are also monitoring winger options elsewhere, after Semenyo politely declined the chance to join the north London club, despite their eagerness to make him one of their top-paid players.
Manchester clubs to go head-to-head
Manchester City are believed to have opened talks with the player, while Manchester United have also outlined their plans for a January push. United sporting director Jason Wilcox is described as a long-term admirer and believes Semenyo’s versatility would allow him to be used in multiple roles. The Red Devils are also hoping the uncertainty around Pep Guardiola's long-term future may push the player in their direction.
United and Ruben Amorim have indicated that Semenyo could operate on the left as a wing-back or feature as part of the front three. There is growing confidence at Old Trafford that they are in pole position to secure his signature, although sources at both United and City have not ruled out the possibility of another club - such as Arsenal, Chelsea or another European giants - entering the race late.
Semenyo has been one of the Premier League’s standout performers this season, recording eight goals and 13 assists in 16 appearances. With Bournemouth slipping to 14th in the table, a move is viewed as the next step in his career, and he is keen to play regular Champions League football.
Salah set for Anfield stay
With a move for Semenyo now off the cards, Liverpool are now prepared to reject any January approaches for Mohamed Salah amid ongoing speculation about his future. The Egyptian has been involved in controversy on Merseyside in recent weeks after publicly slamming the club and claiming he had been "thrown under the bus" by the Reds.
Salah and his representatives expect him to start regularly following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations, and the club are set to resist any bids during the winter window. Tensions have seemingly eased between the player and manager Arne Slot, who integrated the winger back into the team before he departed for his Egypt duties.
The Liverpool talisman has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia for the best part of a year now, with teams in the Saudi Pro League reportedly willing to fork out a mammoth deal that would make him one of the richest players in world football, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Where will Semenyo land?
It is looking increasingly likely that Semenyo will land in the north-east of England this winter. United's increasing form and usual prestige may tempt the 25-year-old into a move to Old Trafford, but their inconsistency and lack of European football may end up being a deal breaker for the forward. Meanwhile, City look back to their best under Guardiola and are set to challenge Arsenal for the Premier League crown. The draw of silverware may be enough to tempt Semenyo into a blue shirt by the end of January.
