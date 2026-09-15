Liverpool knock Tottenham out of Carabao Cup in 3-1 victory as Andy Robertson makes emotional Anfield return

Andy Robertson made his first return to Anfield since bringing his illustrious nine-year spell with Liverpool to a close during the summer transfer window. Now plying his trade with Tottenham Hotspur under Roberto De Zerbi, the Scotland international was named among the substitutes for Tuesday night's Carabao Cup third-round tie. Despite lining up for the opposition, the 32-year-old was greeted with immense affection by the home crowd.

The fixture marked a significant milestone for the left-back, who left the Reds as a free agent ahead of the current campaign after Milos Kerkez secured the starting berth on Merseyside.