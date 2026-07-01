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Andres Iniesta crowns Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe as World Cup standouts but backs Lamine Yamal to guide Spain to ultimate glory
Iniesta highlights Yamal's crucial role
Speaking at the presentation of the NSN Cycling Team in Barcelona, Iniesta shared his thoughts with Mundo Deportivo on Spain. He stressed that success heavily relies on Yamal, who led Spain to Euro 2024 glory but has battled injury in this tournament. Yamal managed 19 minutes against Cape Verde, 45 against Saudi Arabia, and 76 against Uruguay, scoring one goal. Spain topped their group to set up a round of 32 clash with Austria.
"Lamine Yamal is a very important player for the national team and the future of this national team obviously also has a lot of impact on how much of a difference Lamine Yamal can make in the matches," Iniesta stated, warning that "these types of tournaments are very difficult and any detail can penalise you a lot."
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Messi and Mbappe steal the show
While Iniesta remains optimistic about his home country, he acknowledged the most decisive players globally. When asked about the standout performers, he singled out two familiar faces who currently share the tournament's top scorer spot. "Up to this moment, especially Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who have both scored six goals," Iniesta remarked.
Mbappe and France have already advanced, bypassing Sweden with a dominant 3-0 victory in the round of 32. Meanwhile, Messi and Argentina are preparing to face Cape Verde in their own knockout tie.
Iniesta also noted the unpredictable nature of the current World Cup, which has already claimed major European casualties. "We have seen the typical surprises of bigger-name national teams being left out, such as Germany or the Netherlands," he added.
Spain remain strong favourites for Iniesta
Despite the shocking exits of other top European sides, Iniesta maintains firm belief in the current Spanish squad assembled by Luis de la Fuente. As Spain prepare for their crucial knockout test against Austria, the team will desperately hope Yamal can return to full fitness and replicate his decisive Euro 2024 performances on the biggest stage.
"Spain for me is one of the favourites, because of the players, because of what it transmits to me. I remain very optimistic and I hope and wish that we are able to win the second star," he explained.
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What's next for Iniesta and Spain?
Spain will focus on overcoming Austria in the round of 32. Meanwhile, Iniesta will continue his early managerial development. When pressed about managing Barcelona or the national side one day, he remained extremely cautious. "I understand that, unquestionably, my name will be closely linked to it, but for the moment it gives me a lot of respect because I have just started. It is a long way off for me to start answering these types of questions," he concluded.