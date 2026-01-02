Americans Abroad: Brenden Aaronson, Weston McKennie look to build momentum as Folarin Balogun faces Tanner Tessmann in Ligue 1

A meeting between Monaco and Lyon will always be a big game in Ligue 1. It's a big game for Americans, too.

On one side, Tanner Tessmann, who has done a little bit of everything for Lyon. On the other hand, Folarin Balogun has taken a step towards establishing himself as the guy for Monaco. These two could go head-to-head at points, too, with Tessmann starting at center back in recent games.

There is an interesting backdrop to this, particularly on Tessmann's side. Recent reports out of France have linked the midfielder with a move, one that would help Lyon finance other transfers. Whether or not that is true is to be determined, but for now, Tessmann remains an integral part of Lyon's team.

At the moment, both Lyon and Monaco need points. The former sits fifth, while the latter sits ninth in Ligue 1. This is the type of game teams have to win if they have European hopes, and there's a very real chance that one of the two Americans could be the difference-maker in a massive game.