Americans Abroad: Brenden Aaronson, Weston McKennie look to build momentum as Folarin Balogun faces Tanner Tessmann in Ligue 1

While some European leagues remain on winter break, it’s still a busy weekend for U.S. men’s national team players abroad, with several Americans set for meaningful league action to open the 2026 calendar year.
From a marquee Ligue 1 matchup between AS Monaco’s Folarin Balogun and Lyon’s Tanner Tessmann to a major Premier League test for Brenden Aaronson, there’s no shortage of intrigue. With World Cup preparations beginning to sharpen, performances like these carry extra weight as the margins continue to narrow.
GOAL previews the main storylines among Americans abroad this weekend.