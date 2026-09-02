'A competitive beast' - Former Al-Nassr team-mate Alvaro Gonzalez reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo is REALLY like behind closed doors

Speaking on Radio MARCA, Gonzalez shed light on the superstar's warm nature behind closed doors: "Honestly, and after confirming it with other team-mates we've had in common, he's absolutely fantastic inside the dressing room."

He added: "Inside the dressing room, he's a completely normal person, approachable and someone who helps you." However, that demeanour changes instantly when kick-off arrives: "From the moment he leaves the dressing room and steps onto the pitch, he completely changes. He's a competitive beast."



