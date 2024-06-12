Alisha Lehmann Getty Images/Goal/@celine.dept
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: Alisha Lehmann has no fear! Ice-cool Aston Villa star wins no-flinch challenge and hits Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' celebration

Alisha LehmannAston Villa WomenWomen's footballWSLSwitzerland

Alisha Lehmann bossed a no-flinch challenge against Celine Dept and hit Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' to celebrate her win.

  • Lehmann is currently on her summer break
  • Participated in a fun exercise with Dept
  • Won the challenge and celebrated in style