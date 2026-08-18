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'Inter are superior to everyone!' - Former Juventus star Alessio Tacchinardi delivers brutal Serie A verdict on Atalanta and Milan
Tacchinardi backs Juventus squad depth
Former Juventus and Atalanta midfielder Tacchinardi has assessed the current Serie A landscape, tipping Bianconeri to make a strong push towards the Scudetto. The former player believes the Juve have built a squad capable of competing at the highest level.
The Italian giants have actively strengthened their options during the transfer window. Deals for Kerim Alajbegovic, Randal Kolo Muani, and Jhon Lucumi have added notable quality to the team, while the club also awaits the potential arrival of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. However, Tacchinardi insists that despite this impressive recruitment drive, Juventus are not quite the outright favourites to lift the league title just yet.
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Inter and Napoli remain frontrunners
Developing his assessment of the title race, Tacchinardi singled out Inter as the team to beat in Italian football. He also placed Napoli slightly ahead of the Turin outfit in terms of overall squad strength.
"Inter at this moment is superior to everyone," Tacchinardi explained in an interview with SportMediaset. "Napoli in my opinion still has a bit more than Juve. Roma and Milan aren't superior to Juve. Como, Atalanta, Fiorentina? None of them have a squad superior to Juventus either.
Dismissing Como, Atalanta and Fiorentina
Tacchinardi also cast his eye over other ambitious clubs, including Atalanta, Fiorentina, and surprise Champions League qualifiers Como. He maintained that none of these teams possess the squad depth of Juventus.
"By squad, Atalanta is not superior to Juventus," Tacchinardi stated. Addressing Cesc Fabregas' achievements at Como, he added: "I respect Fabregas and the work he has done, but they are in the Champions League because Juve committed suicide."
Turning his attention to the Florence club, Tacchinardi concluded: "Fiorentina have taken many interesting players, but they are not at Juve's level."
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New arrivals key for ambitions
As the new season approaches, Juventus will focus on integrating their new signings to narrow the gap to Inter and Napoli. The squad will hope to avoid the costly mistakes of the previous campaign that allowed rivals to capitalise. The prospective arrival of Vicario could provide another crucial boost to the defensive unit as final transfer details are worked out.
With Alajbegovic, Kolo Muani, and Lucumi already settling in, Juventus possess the squad quality required to mount a major title challenge and firmly maintain their position ahead of Atalanta, Roma, and Milan.
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