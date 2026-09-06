'Best squad in the world!' - Ruben Amorim gives AC Milan transfer business 10/10 ahead of Juventus clash

Although questions have been raised about Milan's attacking depth following the exits of Alvaro Morata and Christopher Nkunku, the manager quickly dismissed any concerns.

Speaking to reporters, Amorim said: "My players are some of the best in the world, so I'm not going to say it's an eight or a nine. Every player we've brought in is perfect for our team, so I'll give it a 10! I have the best squad in the world.

"You have to look at the situation, and we understand that two strikers with different characteristics could have been helpful. We don't know what will happen; maybe we will be a bit short in that position.

"I think we can also play with three rotating players in attack. As you can see, we play a lot of man-for-man here, so having a striker with a profile similar to [Christian] Pulisic, for example, can be helpful in certain games."