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Hussein Hamdy

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Officially: Milan announce the departure of Rafael Leao

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R. Leao
AC Milan
Galatasaray
Serie A
Portugal
Italy
Türkiye

The story with the Rossoneri is over

Milan confirmed on Sunday that Portuguese winger Rafael Leao has left the club this summer.

Milan said, in a statement on its official website: "The club announces the permanent transfer of its player Rafael Alexandre da Conceicao Leao to Turkey's Galatasaray."

The Rossoneri thanked Leao for the professionalism and passion he showed across seven seasons at the club. In that time he helped Milan win the Serie A title in 2021-2022 and the Italian Super Cup in 2024.

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Istanbul Basaksehir crest
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Juventus crest
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They also wished him every success, both personally and professionally, in the next chapter of his career.

Sky Sport Italia had already revealed the terms of the deal. Galatasaray will pay a fixed fee of 43 million euros, plus 2 million euros in variables and bonuses, and Milan retain 20% of the profits from any future sale.

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