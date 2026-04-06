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كيليان مبابي - كريم بنزيماkooora
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A cursed spell… A fierce battle rages between Real Madrid and Al-Hilal

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Al Hilal vs Al-Taawoun
Al Hilal
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Mallorca vs Real Madrid
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Real Madrid and Al-Hilal assess the damage in a difficult season full of challenges

The decline was not sudden; rather, it was like something eroding from within, silently. Signs of confusion were fleeting at first, then began to recur, until they became part of a scene unlike anything everyone was used to.

Within the walls of Real Madrid and Al-Hilal, the decline was not dramatic; rather, it crept in silently, through deteriorating results, shaken confidence, and small details suddenly turning into major crises, as if the two teams were walking down the same path without realising where it would end.

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The situation has become more ambiguous and confusing for everyone, oscillating between questions with no clear answers: Is it magic that has lost its lustre? Or a curse that has crept in without warning? Between stars who dazzle the world and performances that cause concern, a shared struggle is taking shape that recognises neither the value of big names nor flatters history.

  • RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    From a visible phenomenon to a hidden crisis

    At Real Madrid, there is no denying the calibre of the stars in the squad, with Mbappé, Vinícius, Rodrygo and Arda Güler leading the attack, before Alexander-Arnold and Dean Howson join later to bolster the ranks.

    All these promising names suggest clear strength and enormous potential on paper, but the reality on the pitch reveals a gap between individual ability and collective harmony, which sometimes makes the team appear to lack a clear identity.

    Read also... Video... Al-Taawoun goalkeeper puts Yassine Bounou in an awkward position
    Read also... Diaz highlights: Arbeloa vents his anger at Real Madrid trio... and the punishment is immediate

    As for Al-Hilal, they have become one of the most star-studded clubs, particularly following a historic winter transfer window that saw seven prominent players join an already established squad, led by Karim Benzema, Mohamed Kader Miti and defender Pablo Marí, as well as a backbone comprising Salem Al-Dossari, Malcom, Yassine Bounou, Kalidou Koulibaly, Savic and Ruben Neves.

    Despite this glamour, a hidden crisis is emerging in both teams, as the stars sometimes become a liability due to the difficulty of integrating everyone into a cohesive team style. Strength on paper does not necessarily translate to success on the pitch, and reliance on individual abilities sometimes masks a lack of team cohesion and tactical effectiveness, further complicating the picture for the fans.

    The irony is that both teams possess all the elements of strength, from star names to vast experience, yet what happens behind the scenes tells a completely different story: one of a lack of harmony, and of a magic that is no longer able to save the day in difficult moments, but has instead become part of the crisis threatening the stability of both teams this season.


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    Unfinished project

    At the start of the season, Real Madrid looked set for a new era of glory, having signed the Spaniard Xabi Alonso and raised hopes of building a competitive squad capable of returning to the top.

    But reality did not turn out as everyone had imagined, as the team faced a series of shocking results and ongoing crises in the dressing room, whilst struggling to implement the new style on the pitch.

    The shocking start was evident as early as the Club World Cup semi-finals, when Real Madrid were knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain with a heavy 4-0 defeat, the first sign that the road ahead would not be easy. This was followed by a bitter defeat in the Madrid derby against Atlético, losing 5-2 on matchday seven, which heightened concerns within the Royal Club.

    In the Champions League group stage, defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City further heightened the fans’ sense of unease, before the run of poor results culminated in the loss of the Spanish Super Cup to Barcelona in the final by a score of 2-3 last January, revealing clear signs of the new project’s failure, despite the high expectations at its inception.

    The experiment did not last long; just six months after it began, Xabi Alonso’s departure was announced, with Álvaro Arbeloa appointed as his successor in an attempt to salvage what could be salvaged and get the team back on track.


  • Al Hilal v Al Taawoun: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Inzagi sparks controversy

    As for Al-Hilal, they decided to appoint the Italian Simone Inzaghi just before the Club World Cup, to start a new chapter with an approach that differed from the club’s usual style, which tends towards an attacking game.

    The aim was to build a team capable of competing internationally, but the start was not without its challenges, particularly with the adoption of a style unfamiliar to both fans and players.

    Read also... Video... Al-Hilal legend: Al-Hilal lost its identity under Inzaghi
    Read also... Thiab criticises Inzaghi: One player has destroyed your system!
    Read also... Video: Al-Faraj predicts Roshen League champions... and shocks Al-Hilal

    Inzaghi began his Club World Cup campaign with a striking start, as Al-Hilal drew 1-1 with Real Madrid, then held Austrian side Salzburg to a goalless draw, before defeating Mexican side Pachuca to secure qualification for the round of 16.

    The biggest surprise was the 4-3 victory over Manchester City, which gave the team a huge morale boost, but the end was disappointing following the defeat to Brazilian side Fluminense, meaning Al-Hilal exited the competition despite their impressive performance.

    Although the team remained unbeaten in subsequent competitions, their collective performance lacked cohesion, and a reliance on individual ability became more apparent than team organisation.

    Inzaghi’s biggest challenge now is to strike a balance between the new identity and Al-Hilal’s traditional character, transforming individual flair into a sustainable collective strength, before this harmony turns into a deeper crisis in the coming seasons.


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  • Al Hilal v Al Taawoun: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Shared pressures

    The irony is that Real Madrid and Al-Hilal, despite boasting a host of stars and harbouring dreams of dominating the competitions, are suffering from disappointing results that are increasing the pressure on them day by day.

    The media and fan backlash shows no sign of abating, and criticism mounts with every setback, making the pressure all the more evident on the pitch and in the teams’ results.

    Read also... A comparison reveals the truth... Why do Arbeloa’s mistakes seem more serious than Alonso’s defeats?

    The situation in Madrid looks even worse, as Los Blancos have lost the domestic Super Cup and are on the verge of losing La Liga to Barcelona, who lead by seven points with eight games remaining.

    All this makes the team’s quest to retain their traditional trophies fraught with challenges, and heightens doubts about their ability to regain the cohesion they have lacked all season.

    As for Al-Hilal, they began the season facing a major challenge after withdrawing from the Super Cup, and now face the risk of losing the league title as the gap to leaders Al-Nassr has widened to five points with seven matches remaining.

    Read also... Video: Al-Hilal's disasters shock Yassine Bounou against Al-Taawoun

    Inconsistent performances and a reliance on individual talent cannot mask the tactical gap, making it extremely difficult for both teams to achieve their goals this season.

    Despite all the difficulties, Real Madrid still have a chance to win the La Liga and Champions League double, whilst Al-Hilal have the same opportunity, plus the Copa del Rey.

    However, poor form and a dip in results at a critical juncture could lead to a painful end, with the campaign gradually turning into a real test of the fans’ patience and the stars’ ability to turn the tables before it is too late.

  • Kylian Mbappe - كيليان مبابيKooora

    A cursed French spell

    Amidst all the crises facing Real Madrid and Al-Hilal, the fans were counting on the abilities of the French stars: Mbappé at Real Madrid and Benzema at Al-Hilal. Expectations were high, but reality has shown that individual brilliance alone is not enough to save the two teams from their crises.

    Although Mbappé has shone individually, his presence has led to a lack of teamwork at Real Madrid, with the team relying on him solely in attack without devising any solutions, unlike during the period when he was absent through injury.

    Read also... The Mbappé enigma at Real Madrid... A magic solution or a technical and psychological crisis?

    As for Benzema at Al-Hilal, he was expected to be the difference-maker given the presence of a constellation of stars technically superior to his former team, Al-Ittihad, but persistent injuries and difficulty adapting to the collective style prevented him from fulfilling expectations, making his presence less influential at the collective level than anticipated.

    The irony is that the French magic that has long ignited enthusiasm has turned into a factor that adds to the suffering of both teams, where individual brilliance does not match collective harmony, leaving the fans in a constant state of anticipation between hope and anxiety, waiting for the real spark to return and put both teams back on the path to victory.