51 YEARS! Man Utd fans bring back iconic ticker banner to troll Man City over financial rules verdict

United supporters have resurrected one of English football's most infamous fan displays to taunt their local rivals. A massive banner reading "51 YEARS" was proudly unfurled in the Stretford End during United's Premier League clash against Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The deliberate provocation targets City directly amid their ongoing and highly publicised legal battle. City are currently navigating the fallout from facing over 100 alleged breaches of financial regulations brought forward by the Premier League.