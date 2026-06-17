AFP
'It's time to accept Lionel Messi is the best' - Ronaldo shuts down GOAT debate after hat-trick gets Argentina off to perfect World Cup start
Ronaldo hails historic Argentine performance
Speaking to Portuguese outlet A Bolafollowing the match, Ronaldo poured praise on Messi after his decisive performance on Tuesday. The Brazilian icon insisted that the eternal debate surrounding the greatest of all time should finally be put to bed. Messi inspired Argentina to a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria in Kansas City, ensuring the holders began their title defence in flawless fashion.
"It's time for the world to stop hiding and accept the fact that he is the best player of all time," Ronaldo said. "He continues to deliver every season and in the World Cup and, yet, there are still doubts about him. It is an unforgettable and historic night that will remain forever in the history books."
- AFP
Breaking records on the biggest stage
The phenomenal display on Tuesday saw Messi rewrite football history by scoring his first ever hat-trick at a global tournament. The three goals took his overall World Cup tally to 16, moving him clear of Ronaldo and level with former Germany striker Miroslav Klose as the joint-highest scorer in the history of the competition.
Commenting on this achievement, Ronaldo added: "Records are made to be broken and the person who breaks them does not surprise any football fan in the world. Furthermore, Argentina are the reigning champions of the competition." The clinical performance ensured there was no opening match upset for Argentina, who famously suffered a shock defeat against Saudi Arabia in their Qatar 2022 opener.
Contrasting fortunes for eternal rivals
While Messi enjoyed a record-breaking night, his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo endured a deeply frustrating evening for Portugal. Facing DR Congo on Wednesday, the veteran striker failed to make an impact as Roberto Martinez's side were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw. Ronaldo fluffed his lines on a couple of occasions in the second half, meaning he has now gone nine consecutive major tournament games without scoring a goal.
The contrasting fortunes of the two icons further amplified the Brazilian's comments regarding the modern hierarchy of football greatness, especially given how Messi easily brushed off a recent hamstring injury to dismantle a resilient Algerian side.
- Getty Images Sport
Looking ahead to the next challenge
Following their spectacular opening victory, Argentina will now shift their focus to maintaining this momentum in Group B. The world champions are aiming to become only the third side in history to successfully defend their global crown. Lionel Scaloni's men will return to action on Monday against Austria, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal prepare to face Uzbekistan, hoping to secure their first victory and put one foot in the round of 32.
How far will Argentina go at the World Cup?
1999 Votes