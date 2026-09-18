'Like a new signing!' – Roberto De Zerbi delivers huge Dejan Kulusevski boost as Tottenham star closes in on long-awaited return

Tottenham fans have faced a grueling wait to see Kulusevski back in competitive action, with the Sweden international absent since the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign. A severe right patella injury essentially placed his career on a 19-month hiatus, a period that saw him cruelly forced to miss out on the summer World Cup.

However, after a lengthy rehabilitation process that included a minor setback during his initial return attempt in August, the 26-year-old is finally back in full training with the senior squad, providing a massive psychological lift to a side currently searching for their first league win of the season.

While the upcoming clash against Aston Villa on Saturday will come too soon for a matchday involvement, the technical staff is eyeing a competitive comeback in October or November.