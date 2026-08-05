Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to hide his fury on Saturday night as he sensationally snubbed the post-match trophy ceremony following Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League Two final defeat. The Portuguese superstar headed straight for the exit while his team-mates remained on the pitch to acknowledge their second-place finish and collect the runner-up medal.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s quest for further silverware with Al-Nassr ended in bitter disappointment on Saturday evening. The Saudi giants were stunned on home soil as Japanese side Gamba Osaka claimed a narrow victory to secure the AFC Champions League Two title.
Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message of pride to his Al-Nassr team-mates after they secured a place in the AFC Champions League Two final. Kingsley Coman was the hero with a hat-trick as the Saudi side dismantled Al Ahli 5-1.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been told he's "finished" by furious Al-Nassr supporters after a shocking miss from barely three yards out in his latest outing for the Saudi Pro League giants. The 41-year-old scored in Sunday's 4-0 AFC Champions League Two quarter-final win over Al-Wasl, but was left kicking himself after a moment of uncharacteristically poor finishing.
Cristiano Ronaldo proved that he remains immune to provocation as he guided Al-Nassr into the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League Two. Despite facing a barrage of taunts from the stands, the Portuguese superstar delivered on the pitch and made sure his detractors were left in no doubt about who was in control.