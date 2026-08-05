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AFC Champions League Two

AFC Champions League Two Overview

Al Nassr v Gamba Osaka: AFC Champions League 2

📽️ | Angry Ronaldo refuses to pick up runner-up medal

Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to hide his fury on Saturday night as he sensationally snubbed the post-match trophy ceremony following Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League Two final defeat. The Portuguese superstar headed straight for the exit while his team-mates remained on the pitch to acknowledge their second-place finish and collect the runner-up medal.

C. RonaldoAl Nassr FC
Al Nassr v Gamba Osaka: AFC Champions League 2

Ronaldo heartbroken as Al-Nassr lose final

Cristiano Ronaldo’s quest for further silverware with Al-Nassr ended in bitter disappointment on Saturday evening. The Saudi giants were stunned on home soil as Japanese side Gamba Osaka claimed a narrow victory to secure the AFC Champions League Two title.

C. RonaldoAl Nassr FC
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AFC Champions League Two, fixtures & results

Wednesday 16 September
Shanghai Shenhua badge
Shanghai Shenhua
SGS
2
Tampines Rovers FC badge
Tampines Rovers FC
TAR
1
FT
Phnom Penh badge
Phnom Penh
PHP
2
Kuching City badge
Kuching City
KUC
1
FT
Kitchee badge
Kitchee
KIT
0
Gangwon FC badge
Gangwon FC
GAN
0
FT
Monday 12 October
East Bengal FC badge
East Bengal FC
EBL
Al Shorta badge
Al Shorta
ALS
Al-Seeb badge
Al-Seeb
ALS
Al-Hussein SC badge
Al-Hussein SC
ALH
Tuesday 13 October
Melbourne Victory badge
Melbourne Victory
MEL
FC Seoul badge
FC Seoul
FCS
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Mónaco crestMónaco541083513
W
D
W
W
W
2Lyon crestLyon5320102811
W
D
W
D
W
3Paris FC crestParis FC532083511
W
D
W
W
D
4Lille crestLille531184410
L
W
W
D
W
5Rennes crestRennes531189-110
L
W
W
W
D
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