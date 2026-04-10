He refused to pardon him... Rossini lifts the lid on the behind-the-scenes talks with Enzo

Chelsea manager Liam Rossiniore has reiterated his firm stance on the disciplinary suspension imposed on captain Enzo Fernández, confirming the Argentine will miss Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Rossiniore explained: “There are still some hurdles that the club and the player must overcome before Fernández can return to the first-team squad.”

The ban stems from comments he made during the recent international break that prompted speculation about his future at the club.

Fernandes was also left out of the squad that cruised to a 7-0 FA Cup win over Port Vale last weekend, and Rossiniore confirmed the ban will cover Sunday’s trip to Manchester City.

Fernandes had said he was enjoying life in Spain, prompting questions about his commitment to Stamford Bridge and fuelling speculation about interest from Real Madrid.

Read also:

Riyad Mahrez begins negotiations to return to Europe

Intense activity... Liverpool chase Mohamed Salah's successor

Rodri hinders Real Madrid’s summer plans



Rousinier described the Argentine international’s comments as “crossing the line”, especially his remarks about enjoying life in Spain, and confirmed he would uphold the original suspension of two consecutive matches.

“I’ve had three or four good conversations with Enzo, and he apologised to me and to the club. We will address this issue after Sunday’s important match.”

Rossini added: “It is a serious meeting about a serious matter. I do not question his character or who he is as a person, but I believe people make mistakes, and the punishment for a mistake cannot be overlooked.”