An all-you-need-to-know guide to Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk, perhaps even Dubois or Andy Ruiz Jr. There were many fights fans would have liked to see Tyson Fury take this year. None could have predicted what is an unprecedented crossover battle, putting two heavyweights of sport, quite literally, together.

Yes, the Battle of the Baddest is all set for Riyadh, where the Gypsy King will go head-to-head with former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou. So, here’s all you need to know about the fight…

When is Fury vs. Ngannou?

Fight night is set for October 28, after talks with a potential bout with Joshua broke down with Fury. The fight will see Fury fight in Saudi Arabia for the first time, taking place in the capital, Riyadh.

The Saturday night bout has yet to announce a start time, but we can expect a ring walk at around 10pm UK time.

Time Zone Estimated Start Time Riyadh (GMT+3) 12:00 AM GMT+1 - UK 10:00 PM PT - USA 2:00 PM ET - USA 5:00 PM

How to watch Fury vs. Ngannou

A bit of a Marmite contest for many, it will prove an intriguing watch. We’ve not seen a crossover at this weight in quite the same fashion, while promoter Frank Warren has claimed it will be a 12-round bout with boxing rules. It is not, at present, an exhibition fight. Fury’s titles will not be on the line, as Ngannou isn’t ranked in a boxing capacity.

How to watch Fury vs. Ngannou in the UK

TNT Sports has the broadcast rights for the fight in the UK, with a cost still to be announced. Previous pay-per-view boxing matches on TNT Sports have averaged around £20.00, so we can expect a similar price for the Fury vs. Ngannou fight.

How to watch Fury vs. Ngannou in the US

For US viewers, the fight is set for ESPN+, with the full undercard also broadcast on the channel. ESPN+ costs $9.99 per month, or you can choose an annual subscription for $99.99. ESPN+ also offer a trio bundle with Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month.

Fury vs. Ngannou undercard

With the fight relatively newly announced, the undercard has yet to be released. It’s expected to be a full fight card with some good match-ups.

We’ll update the undercard right here as the fights start to be announced.

Tale of the tape: Fury vs. Ngannou

It’s fair to say when it comes to experience in the ring, the pair are poles apart. The Cameroonian MMA fighter nicknamed The Predator holds the record for the World’s Hardest Punch. Which Tyson certainly won’t want to get caught by.

Fury has both the height and reach advantage, making him a firm favourite for the fight with pundits and bookmakers alike. Fury himself has produced some minor miracles in the ring, though, and in heavyweight boxing, you do not know.

Statistic Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou Age 35 37 Height 2.06m 1.93m Reach 216cm 211cm Stance Orthodox Orthodox Total Fights 34 0 Wins 33 0 Wins by KO 24 0 Losses 1 0 Draws 0 0

Form coming into the fight

Of course, it’s difficult to know what to expect from the MMA man. He’s never fought as a boxer before, and even in the Octagon, he hasn’t seen any action since January last year.

What we do know about him is that he’s a hard hitter, with 11 of his 17 wins in his own discipline coming from knockout punches. His last big hit came in March 2021 to take the UFC Championship belt, knocking out Stipe Miocic less than a minute into the second round.

He’s been training with Mike Tyson in preparation for the fight with Fury, so they’ll be pulling together a plan that will undoubtedly revolve around power.

On the other hand, Tyson Fury continues to prove himself as one of the best fighters of his generation, putting on a dominant display at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last time out against Derek Chisora. That was almost 12 months ago, but since his comeback trail back in 2018, there have been few times where he hasn’t looked dominant. Is that going to change against a recently released UFC fighter? We’ll let you be the judge of that.

