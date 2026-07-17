Zenit St. Petersburg Overview

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Zenit St. Petersburg

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Yokohama Marinos v Al Nassr: AFC Champions League Elite

Duran set for shock European move as Al-Nassr nightmare nears end

Jhon Duran is on the verge of returning to European football as Benfica close in on a loan agreement with Al-Nassr for the Colombian international. The 22-year-old forward has struggled to settle in Saudi Arabia following his expensive transfer from Aston Villa, prompting all parties to facilitate a move ahead of the upcoming campaign.

TransfersJ. Duran
Fenerbahce-vs-Aston-Villa-UEFA-Europa-League-2025-26-MD7

Duran booked five minutes into Zenit debut

Jhon Duran’s career continues to be a whirlwind of goals and controversy, with his latest chapter in Russia starting in explosive fashion. The former Aston Villa striker, who recently completed a loan move to Zenit St Petersburg, found himself in the referee's notebook just five minutes into his debut for the club. It was a baptism of fire for the Colombian international, whose reputation for high-intensity play and occasional loss of discipline preceded him to his new surroundings. The 22-year-old was named in the starting XI for a pre-season friendly against Shanghai Port, a match intended to integrate him into the squad. However, the "friendly" nature of the contest was quickly forgotten when Duran became embroiled in a physical altercation with an opposition defender while chasing a long ball. The forward appeared to lose his composure during a battle for possession, leading to a confrontation that left spectators and officials stunned by its intensity so early in the game.

J. DuranFC Krasnodar vs Zenit St. Petersburg
Jhon Duran GFX

How Duran's career has gone from sublime to bizarre at age of 22

Still just 22 years old, Jhon Duran has joined the sixth club of his increasingly nomadic career and his third in the space of just 12 months, making the controversial decision to head to Russia and sign for Zenit St Petersburg. It is a little over a year since the former Aston Villa hitman was being linked with European giants Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea, but after spells in Saudi Arabia and Turkey, the striker is already drifting further into obscurity.

AnalysisJ. Duran
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Zenit star opens up about failed kidnapping plot

Zenit St. Petersburg star Andrei Mostovoy has opened up about the terrifying kidnapping attempt he survived in St. Petersburg. The 27-year-old Russian international was attacked by three masked men near his vehicle but fought them off before escaping. The ordeal, linked to a broader criminal plot, left Mostovoy shaken. However, the player has now returned to training further sharing details of the ordeal he went through.

A. Mostovoy
FBL-EURO-2020-2021-FRIENDLY-RUS-BUL

Zenit & Russia star fights off attackers in attempted kidnapping

Zenit St. Petersburg star Andrei Mostovoy narrowly escaped an attempted kidnapping after a group of men tried to drag him into a van as he left a grocery store. The 27-year-old managed to fight off his attackers with the help of a friend before authorities later discovered the same group had successfully abducted another man for ransom.

A. Mostovoy
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July 2026
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