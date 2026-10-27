Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kidderminster Harriers

Kidderminster Harriers Overview

TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-MANUTD-AALBORG

Ronaldo beats Messi to BOAT award

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially been crowned the winner of the inaugural B.O.A.T. (Ballon d'Or of All Time) award following a global fan vote. The legendary Portuguese forward saw his iconic 2008 campaign at Manchester United recognized as the greatest individual year in the history of the prestigious trophy.

C. RonaldoL. Messi
More
Explore Betting on GOAL
October 2026
National League
Altrincham badge
Altrincham
ALT
0
Kidderminster Harriers badge
Kidderminster Harriers
KID
0
FT
National League
Solihull Moors badge
Solihull Moors
SOL
Kidderminster Harriers badge
Kidderminster Harriers
KID
November 2026
FA Cup
Kidderminster Harriers badge
Kidderminster Harriers
KID
Doncaster Rovers badge
Doncaster Rovers
DON
More
Explore Betting on GOAL

Standings

National League crestNational League

Live
PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
9Carlisle United crestCarlisle United
2 - 0
156542721623
W
W
D
W
W
10FC Halifax Town crestFC Halifax Town156362620621
L
D
W
W
D
11Kidderminster Harriers crestKidderminster Harriers155641614221
D
L
D
D
L
12Sutton United crestSutton United
2 - 0
156361721-421
W
L
L
D
L
13Hornchurch crestHornchurch157081723-621
L
L
W
L
W
Last updated 1 minute ago
More

Betting spotlight

AC Milan vs Bologna Predictions: Rossoneri to register a win
See more betting articles
Goal.com
Copyright © 2026 Goal All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal