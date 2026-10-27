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Kidderminster Harriers Overview
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October 2026
November 2026
Standings
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National League
Live
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|9
|Carlisle United
2 - 0
|15
|6
|5
|4
|27
|21
|6
|23
|10
|FC Halifax Town
|15
|6
|3
|6
|26
|20
|6
|21
|11
|Kidderminster Harriers
|15
|5
|6
|4
|16
|14
|2
|21
|12
|Sutton United
2 - 0
|15
|6
|3
|6
|17
|21
|-4
|21
|13
|Hornchurch
|15
|7
|0
|8
|17
|23
|-6
|21
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