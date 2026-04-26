Kai Rooney delivers positive recovery update after season-ending injury at Man Utd - with son of Red Devils legend Wayne nursing thigh complaint

The current injury is a bitter pill to swallow for the youngster, who had only recently announced that his campaign was officially over. Just a month ago, a clearly dejected Kai informed his followers of the layoff, stating: "Disappointed to be out for the rest of the season. Back stronger next pre-season."

This follows a period of impressive form where Kai looked to be finding his feet at Old Trafford. Making his debut at the stadium in January during an FA Youth Cup clash, he proved to be a clinical presence in the final third. Despite limited game time, he managed to register two goals and an assist in just 119 minutes of football, showcasing the same goal-scoring instinct that made his father the club’s all-time leading scorer.

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