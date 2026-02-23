Donny Afroni

PSG to pay Mbappe €61m after legal defeat

Kylian Mbappe has emerged victorious in his lengthy legal dispute with Paris Saint-Germain after the Ligue 1 champions officially decided not to appeal a court ruling ordering them to pay their former star €61 million. The Real Madrid forward had been locked in a bitter stalemate with his former employers over unpaid wages and various contractual bonuses that were withheld during his final months at the Parc des Princes. The conclusion of the case marks the end of a saga that shadowed Mbappe’s blockbuster move to the Spanish capital last summer.