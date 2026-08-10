England captain Harry Kane set to snub Tottenham return for new long-term Bayern Munich contract

The England captain has entered the final 12 months of his current Bayern contract, but any fears that he might be looking for a way out of the Allianz Arena have been swiftly dispelled by latest reports. Kane will reportedly hold talks with the German giants this week over an extension, upon his return for pre-season training.

Kane’s current deal, which is said to be worth £21.5million annually, has one year left to run, and there is an eagerness among all parties to extend the terms. With the new season on the horizon, the club wants to avoid any unnecessary distractions regarding their star man’s contractual status, ensuring that the focus remains entirely on reclaiming dominance both domestically and on the European stage.