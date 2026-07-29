Harry Kane 'very keen' to extend Bayern Munich contract, claims club CEO

Dreesen has provided a significant update on the future of Kane, revealing that the German giants are preparing to sit down with their star striker. Kane is currently enjoying a period of rest in the United States following his exploits with England at the World Cup, where he helped the Three Lions secure a third-place finish. Despite entering the final year of his current deal, the mood in Bavaria remains incredibly positive regarding his stay.

Speaking at a press event in Munich on Tuesday, Dreesen made it clear that there is a mutual desire to see the 33-year-old extend his tenure. "Both parties are very keen [to extend his contract]," Dreesen told reporters. "Now we need to make sure those expectations align and that we find common ground. As far as I know he's still in the USA. We'll speak when he returns, as we'd arranged." The club is eager to avoid any uncertainty surrounding the striker as they prepare for the new season.