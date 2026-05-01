Rodrygo, Xavi Simons and the biggest stars set to miss out on the 2026 World Cup

But while excitement continues to build ahead of kick-off in Mexico City on June 11, fans around the globe have also found themselves holding their breath on numerous occasions over the past few weeks whenever a big-name player goes down with an injury. With the tournament now less than two months away, even less serious issues could prove fatal to an individual's chances of taking part this summer.
And so, while some of the planet's biggest names won't be strutting their stuff due to nation's their failure to qualify, there is already now a growing list of players for whom the dream of representing their country this summer is over due to matters that were outside of their control...