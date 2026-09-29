Aymeric Laporte reflects on Spain journey after 2026 World Cup win and explains switch from France

The former Manchester City defender emphasised that his allegiance to Spain stems from close family roots and personal identity rather than chasing trophies. Speaking to Mario Suarez on El camino de Mario, Laporte said: "Winning the World Cup, the Nations League, and the Euros... even if none of that had happened, I would feel the exact same pride. My wife, my family, and my children are from here. I truly identify with Spain."

Reflecting on a naturalisation process that initially stalled before eventually crossing the line, he added: "It was a long process because there had been an initial approach a year and a half or two years earlier that didn't materialise for several reasons. Then we started talking again, and they made it clear they really wanted to count on me. We both agreed it was a unique opportunity that couldn't be passed up."