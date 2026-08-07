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Adhe Makayasa

Atletico Madrid open talks for Tottenham captain Cristian Romero as Diego Simeone targets Argentina star

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Atletico Madrid have initiated negotiations to sign Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero as Diego Simeone seeks to reinforce his defensive unit. The 28-year-old Argentina international is widely expected to depart North London during the summer transfer window despite having signed a four-year contract extension at the club just last August.

  • Atleti open Romero talks

    According to BBC Sport, Atletico have opened formal talks with Tottenham to sign centre-back Romero this summer. Speculation surrounding the 28-year-old Spurs captain's exit has intensified despite him signing a four-year contract extension in North London last August. Tottenham are aware of the Liga side's interest, and agreeing personal terms with the player is not expected to pose any issue.

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    De Zerbi addresses future

    Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has suggested that he will not obstruct players who wish to leave before the new season. Addressing speculation surrounding his squad's future, De Zerbi insisted he would "respect the will" of players should they decide to seek a fresh challenge away from the club. The manager's open stance allows the Spurs hierarchy to assess formal offers from Atletico.

  • Rival interest complicates deal

    Atletico's pursuit of Romero faces competition from Serie A giants Inter Milan, who are also keen on securing his signature. The defender, who featured in all seven matches during Argentina's run to the World Cup final last month, endured a difficult club campaign, suffering two red cards as Spurs finished 17th and missing the run-in through a knee injury, while defensive partner Micky van de Ven nears a new five-year contract.

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  • Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Negotiations enter decisive stage

    Both clubs are preparing for advanced negotiations to agree on a transfer fee before the domestic season gets underway. For Atletico, signing Romero would fortify Simeone's backline after a campaign in which they conceded 44 goals in La Liga. Meanwhile, Tottenham must move swiftly in the transfer market for a suitable replacement should they lose their captain, ensuring structural stability under De Zerbi.

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