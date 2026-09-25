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Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer Overview

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Mac Allister backs Messi for more Ballon d'Or glory

Alexis Mac Allister has thrown his weight behind Lionel Messi to add yet another Ballon d'Or to his record-breaking trophy cabinet. While the Liverpool midfielder prepares for a new era with Argentina, he insists that the Inter Miami superstar remains the standard-bearer for world football despite his advancing years.

L. MessiBallon d'Or
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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL
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Major League Soccer, fixtures & results

Friday 18 September
Colorado Rapids badge
Colorado Rapids
CLR
3
Seattle Sounders FC badge
Seattle Sounders FC
SEA
3
FT
Portland Timbers badge
Portland Timbers
POT
0
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
1
FT
Saturday 19 September
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
2
San Diego FC badge
San Diego FC
SDI
2
FT
Friday 25 September
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
New York City FC badge
New York City FC
NYC
CF Montreal badge
CF Montreal
MTL
FC Cincinnati badge
FC Cincinnati
CIN
Charlotte FC badge
Charlotte FC
CLT
Chicago Fire FC badge
Chicago Fire FC
CHI
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Standings

Eastern

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Nashville SC crestNashville SC26176353213257
W
D
L
D
W
2New England Revolution crestNew England Revolution26144845331246
W
W
W
L
W
3Inter Miami CF crestInter Miami CF261210463481546
D
D
D
D
W
4Charlotte FC crestCharlotte FC26127747371043
W
D
W
D
W
5Chicago Fire FC crestChicago Fire FC2511684538739
L
L
D
D
D

Western

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Vancouver Whitecaps crestVancouver Whitecaps25154656233349
W
L
W
L
W
2Houston Dynamo FC crestHouston Dynamo FC2613583430444
D
L
W
D
D
3St. Louis City crestSt. Louis City2612864536944
W
W
D
W
D
4FC Dallas crestFC Dallas2612864942744
D
W
W
W
D
5San Jose Earthquakes crestSan Jose Earthquakes2612684638842
D
W
W
D
D
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Scommesse in primo piano

Pronostici Inghilterra - Spagna: la Roja pronta a superare di misura gli uomini di Tuchel
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Frequently asked questions

Los Angeles Galaxy have claimed the MLS title six times, more than any other club in the league's history. They first triumphed in 2002, and later went on to secure victories in 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2024, solidifying their dominance in Major League Soccer.

There are 30 teams in Major League Soccer as of the 2025 season. The league has seen steady expansion since its inception in 1996, when it began with just 10 teams. Over the years, it has added clubs across the US and Canada to reach its current size.

Nick Rimando holds the record for the most MLS appearances, having played 514 matches over the course of his career, which spanned from 2000 to 2019 with clubs like D.C. United, Miami Fusion, and Real Salt Lake.

Chris Wondolowski holds the record as the all-time top scorer in Major League Soccer, with 171 goals to his name. His scoring prowess helped establish him as one of the league's most iconic forwards during his career.

Landon Donovan leads the league's all-time assist charts with 136 assists. His playmaking ability was a key factor in his team's success over the years.

Pat Onstad is the oldest player to have ever featured in Major League Soccer, appearing in the league at the age of 43 years, 2 months, and 22 days. The game was when he featured in goal for DC United.

Cavan Sullivan made history as the youngest-ever player in MLS, debuting for his team at the age of 14 years and 293 days. His introduction to professional football at such a young age has set the stage for a promising future.

Famous players who have played in MLS include stars like David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, Kaka, David Villa, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Andrea Pirlo.

MLS' most famous managers include renowned figures like Bruce Arena, Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry, Frank de Boer, and Tata Martino.

The Bank of America Stadium, originally inaugurated as Ericsson Stadium in 1996, stands as the largest venue in Major League Soccer, boasting an impressive capacity of 75,412 seats. It is home to Charlotte FC.

Argentine World Cup-winning attacking midfielder Thiago Almada is the most expensive MLS signing of all-time. Atlanta United bought Almada from Velez Sarsfield for around $16 million, in 2022.