Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Seattle Seahawks are aiming to stack back-to-back wins as they welcome the Minnesota Vikings to Lumen Field in a pivotal Week 13 clash.

Seattle shook off its Week 11 stumble against the Rams and roared back with a gritty 30-24 win over Tennessee, reminding everyone that this team still has plenty of bite.

On the flip side, Minnesota is spiraling fast, losers of three in a row and just 1–5 across its last six outings, the Vikings are clinging to postseason hope by their fingernails.

Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings kick-off time

The Seahawks and Vikings play on Sunday, Nov. 30, at the Lumen Field in Seattle, WA in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. Kick-off is set at 4:05 pm ET or 1:05 pm PT.

Team news & squads

Seattle Seahawks team news

Seattle, meanwhile, looks nothing like a team trying to figure itself out, they're rolling. The Seahawks boast one of the most explosive units in football, hanging 29.5 points per contest, good for third best in the NFL, while their defense gives up just 19.7 points per game, a top-ten clip. And at the heart of the fireworks is the best wide receiver in football right now: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who's been tearing up defenses with 80 catches for 1,313 yards and seven touchdowns, a 23-year-old monster playing like a first-team All-Pro.

Sam Darnold has been dealing at quarterback with 2,785 passing yards, a 69.5% completion rate, and 19 touchdowns, while Kenneth Walker III continues to churn out yards in the run game with 677. Defensively, Ernest Jones leads the way with 71 tackles, and the pass-rush duo of Byron Murphy and Leonard Williams, both sitting on six sacks, is giving offensive lines nightmares.

Minnesota Vikings team news

The Vikings' decision to throw JJ McCarthy into the fire this season has aged like milk, the rookie just wasn't ready for the deep end of the NFL pool, and anyone with a football pulse could see it coming. Now he's stuck in concussion protocol and almost certainly sidelined for Sunday, opening the door for 24-year-old rookie Max Brosmer to potentially take the reins. And he's inheriting an offense that's been stuck in neutral all season.

Minnesota owns the 28th-ranked passing attack at just 180.2 yards per game, even with superstar Justin Jefferson on the field, while the run game isn't much better at 24th in the league. Simply put, this offense has been a mess front to back.

Carson Wentz leads the team with 1,216 passing yards and six touchdowns, Jordan Mason paces the ground game with 531 rushing yards, and Jefferson has done everything humanly possible with 60 receptions for 795 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, Blake Cashman anchors the unit with 74 tackles, Jalen Redmond tops the sack chart with four, and Josh Metellus plus Isaiah Rodgers each have one pick to their name.

McCarthy remains in concussion protocol, but he is expected to practice in limited fashion on Wednesday. Max Brosmer looks likely start on Sunday in Seattle.

Watch and live stream Seahawks vs Vikings in the USA

The Seahawks vs Vikings game in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Seahawks vs Vikings worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Seahawks vs Vikings tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Seahawks vs Vikings Fantasy Football

Sam Darnold rewrote his career arc in Minnesota last season, 35 touchdowns, more than 4,300 yards through the air, and a sparkling 14-3 record had him looking like the long-awaited answer under center. Then, in a decision that still raises eyebrows, the Vikings let him hit the market and the Seahawks wasted zero time scooping him up. Darnold isn't quite matching last year’s touchdown frenzy, but with 2,785 passing yards in 11 games, he's still tracking toward a 4,300-yard campaign over a full slate.

After a meltdown versus the Rams that included four interceptions and no scores, he responded like a seasoned pro, two touchdowns and no turnovers in Tennessee. With his old team now on the opposite sideline, expect the emotions, and the adrenaline, to be sky-high.

In the backfield, Kenneth Walker looked every bit like Seattle's bell cow again, 11 carries for 71 yards and, per usual, a trip to the end zone. Even when he doesn’t punch in the goal-line attempt, he finds another way to cash in, this time hauling in three passes while out-touching Zach Charbonnet 14-6. That’s a massive swing just a week after Mike Macdonald publicly said Walker deserved more work, and the usage backed it up, with a season-best 64% snap share. Walker has now seen 13-plus opportunities in five straight outings, while Charbonnet's six touches marked a season low. It’s especially curious considering George Holani exited early, but the message is clear: this is Walker’s backfield.

On the flip side, Aaron Jones Sr. continues to sputter in Minnesota. The veteran has been bottled up for under 50 rushing yards in five of his last seven contests, making him a high-risk fantasy play heading into Week 13 against a Seahawks defense that's anything but generous to running backs.

The Vikings passing game hasn't been much better. Jaxon Smith-Njigba draws a tricky matchup, Minnesota has surrendered the ninth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers since Week 8, yet Seattle's quarterback situation is stable and the Vikings' isn't. There's a very real script where the Seahawks play from ahead, lean on the run, and pick their spots through the air. But when they throw it, JSN feels like the guy. Fantasy managers should keep riding that momentum.

Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson remains surprisingly muted in this Vikings offense, logging fewer than 60 receiving yards in three of his last four games. For someone with his superstar pedigree, that's a startling cold spell, and with Seattle looming, he enters Week 13 as far from a surefire fantasy lock.

Seahawks vs Vikings Game Predictions

Despite Minnesota's respectable performances away from home this year, this matchup feels like it plays right into Seattle's wheelhouse. The Seahawks boast one of the nastiest pass-rushing units in the NFL, and the scary part is they don't need to send extra bodies to collapse a pocket, they can do it with their front alone. It might sound harsh, but J.J. McCarthy is precisely the type of quarterback Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald dreams of unleashing his defense against.

Sure, Brian Flores may ratchet up his trademark A-gap blitzes to try to rattle Sam Darnold and force revenge-game turnovers against his old team, but the truth is this: the Seahawks defense might not even need any offensive fireworks to win this one. If Seattle's front seven keeps playing like a wrecking crew, the Vikings could find themselves staring down another long Sunday in Week 13.

Seahawks vs Vikings Betting Odds

Spread

Vikings +10.5 (-115)

Seahawks -10.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Vikings: +425

Seahawks: -575

Total

41.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Form

SEA - Form All Tennessee Titans 24 - 30 Seattle Seahawks W

Los Angeles Rams 21 - 19 Seattle Seahawks L

Seattle Seahawks 44 - 22 Arizona Cardinals W

Washington Commanders 14 - 38 Seattle Seahawks W

Seattle Seahawks 27 - 19 Houston Texans W MIN - Form All Green Bay Packers 23 - 6 Minnesota Vikings L

Minnesota Vikings 17 - 19 Chicago Bears L

Minnesota Vikings 19 - 27 Baltimore Ravens L

Detroit Lions 24 - 27 Minnesota Vikings W

Los Angeles Chargers 37 - 10 Minnesota Vikings L

Head-to-Head Record

SEA Last 5 matches MIN 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Seattle Seahawks 24 - 27 Minnesota Vikings

Seattle Seahawks 24 - 13 Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings 30 - 17 Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks 27 - 26 Minnesota Vikings

Seattle Seahawks 37 - 30 Minnesota Vikings

