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'Sometimes he wants to leave!' - Roberto De Zerbi makes honest admission over Richarlison's Tottenham future despite Chelsea winner
Uncertainty surrounds the Brazilian forward
Tottenham forward Richarlison proved his worth on the pitch once again by scoring a stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 victory over Chelsea during the Sydney Super Cup. However, the headlines following the match in Australia were dominated by De Zerbi’s candid comments regarding the striker's long-term future at the club.
Speaking at the Accor Stadium after the high-profile friendly, De Zerbi confessed that he is not entirely sure what the next few weeks hold for the former Everton man. 'I don't know because I like him as a player and as a guy,' the Italian coach explained to reporters. 'He's unbelievable in terms of attitude and behaviour. But, in the end, we have to respect what he wants to do.'
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Mixed signals from the Spurs star
The core of the issue appears to be Richarlison’s own indecision regarding his commitment to the Tottenham project under De Zerbi. Since joining Spurs from Everton in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth £50m plus £10m in potential add-ons - and helping the club lift the UEFA Europa League title in the 2024–25 season - the forward's future now hangs in the balance. When the Italian coach was pressed further on whether the striker had explicitly asked for a move, he revealed that the signals coming from the player have been inconsistent at best.
De Zerbi detailed the confusion, stating: 'I don't know. I didn't understand well because sometimes he says he wants to stay, sometimes he wants to leave. We have to speak anyway. There is not any problem. He's a lovely guy.'
A proven goalscorer in a chaotic era
Despite the uncertainty, De Zerbi was quick to praise Richarlison’s contributions during a turbulent campaign for the club. Tottenham’s previous season was marked by severe instability, leading to De Zerbi’s appointment in late March to replace Igor Tudor on a rescue mission - one that ultimately saw Spurs narrowly avoid relegation by finishing 17th. Throughout that chaos, the Brazilian forward still managed to find the net 12 times. The Italian manager is well aware that replacing such a reliable source of goals is a daunting task in the current market, especially given Richarlison’s work rate and professional approach to training.
'For me, he's still an important player because it's not easy to find another striker like Richarlison,' De Zerbi added. 'Richarlison scores goals. He knows the way. With any new striker, we don't know. He scored 12 goals last season, not because of luck but because he knows how to score. All of us love him - the team-mates, the club and the staff - because he works hard every day, seriously every day, and we can't say anything about him on the pitch.'
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Tottenham's ambitious transfer plans
The debate over Richarlison’s future comes at a time when Tottenham are being incredibly aggressive in the transfer market. The club has already embarked on a record-breaking £237m spending spree as they look to overhaul the squad and compete at the top of the table. Even with Richarlison still on the books, Spurs are reportedly in the hunt for at least two more high-quality attacking additions to provide De Zerbi with more tactical flexibility.
It is understood that Manchester City's Savinho is a primary target for the North London side, while Liverpool's Cody Gakpo has also been heavily linked with a move to the capital. Should Richarlison eventually decide that his future lies away from Tottenham, these moves will become even more critical.
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