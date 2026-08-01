'Sometimes he wants to leave!' - Roberto De Zerbi makes honest admission over Richarlison's Tottenham future despite Chelsea winner

Tottenham forward Richarlison proved his worth on the pitch once again by scoring a stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 victory over Chelsea during the Sydney Super Cup. However, the headlines following the match in Australia were dominated by De Zerbi’s candid comments regarding the striker's long-term future at the club.

Speaking at the Accor Stadium after the high-profile friendly, De Zerbi confessed that he is not entirely sure what the next few weeks hold for the former Everton man. 'I don't know because I like him as a player and as a guy,' the Italian coach explained to reporters. 'He's unbelievable in terms of attitude and behaviour. But, in the end, we have to respect what he wants to do.'







