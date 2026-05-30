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World Cup Qualification UEFA

World Cup Qualification UEFA Overview

FBL-EUR-C3-PANATHINAIKOS-VIKTORIA PLZEN

Benitez eyes Italy job after World Cup failure

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez has emerged as a surprise candidate for the vacant Italy job after expressing a strong desire to lead the Azzurri. The Spanish tactician, who is currently a free agent, has publicly flirted with the idea of taking over the national team as they look to rebuild following a catastrophic period on the international stage.

TransfersItaly
uefa nations league trophy

UEFA unveil new era for European internationals

UEFA are preparing to radically overhaul the international football calendar from the 2028-29 season, replacing traditional qualifying stages with a Swiss-style league format. Mirroring the newly updated Champions League structure, European nations will play fewer double-headers and face a wider variety of opponents in a tiered system designed to heighten competition and eliminate repetitive fixtures.

UEFA Nations League B QualificationUEFA Nations League B
Semafor World Economy 2026 - Day 3

Infantino fires back over 'shameful' World Cup ticket prices

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has once again stepped in to defend the astronomical pricing of tickets for the 2026 World Cup. Facing an onslaught of criticism from supporters who have labelled the costs as "shameful," the head of world football's governing body claims the move is a financial necessity.

World CupUSA
SSC Napoli v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8

Conte hits out at media for 'twisting' his words about Italy job

Napoli head coach Antonio Conte has issued a stern warning to the media, firmly denying reports that he has declared his availability to take over the vacant Italy national team job. The former Chelsea manager expressed intense frustration over recent speculation, insisting he remains fully committed to his current club contract and demanding accurate reporting to maintain focus.

A. ConteItaly
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World Cup Qualification UEFA, fixtures & results

Wednesday 25 March
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
1
Bosnia and Herzegovina badge
Bosnia and Herzegovina
BIH
1
FT
pen 2 - 4
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
2
Ireland badge
Ireland
IRL
2
FT
pen 4 - 3
Monday 30 March
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
3
Poland badge
Poland
POL
2
FT
Kosovo badge
Kosovo
KOS
0
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
1
FT
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
2
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
2
FT
pen 3 - 1
Bosnia and Herzegovina badge
Bosnia and Herzegovina
BIH
1
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
1
FT
pen 4 - 1
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Athletic Bilbao crestAthletic Bilbao00000000
2Atlético Madrid crestAtlético Madrid00000000
3FC Barcelone crestFC Barcelone00000000
4Celta Vigo crestCelta Vigo00000000
5Deportivo Alaves crestDeportivo Alaves00000000
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Wetten im Fokus

Value in der Ungewissheit: Wett-Tipps zum Auftakt der 2. Bundesliga
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