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World Cup Qualification UEFA
World Cup Qualification UEFA Overview
World Cup Qualification UEFA, fixtures & results
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Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Athletic Bilbao
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlético Madrid
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|FC Barcelone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Celta Vigo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Deportivo Alaves
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0