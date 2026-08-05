FIGC has officially announced the appointment of Zola as the new youth co-ordinator for the national team. The former Chelsea and Parma icon is set to become the final piece of the puzzle in a significant administrative and technical overhaul designed to revitalise Italian football from the ground up. This move sees Zola reunite with some of the most respected figures in the Italian game, creating a formidable leadership group at the heart of the FIGC's new sporting project.

FIGC President Giovanni Malago confirmed the appointment this week, marking the completion of a vision he first outlined during the recent unveiling of Roberto Mancini as head coach and Claudio Ranieri as technical director. The inclusion of Zola is seen as a strategic move to bridge the gap between the youth ranks and the senior squad, ensuring a unified philosophy across all levels of the Azzurri setup.