How to watch today's Liverpool vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two Premier League sides heading in completely opposite directions collide at Anfield on Saturday as Liverpool host Aston Villa.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date Saturday, November 1, 2025 Kick-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm GMT Venue Anfield Location Liverpool, England

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm GMT on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa online in the US - TV channels & live streams

What initially looked like a dream start for Arne Slot's Liverpool, five wins from five and a sense that the new era was taking off, has quickly unraveled. The Reds rode their luck in those early weeks, leaning on late-game magic to bail out uneven performances, and now the pendulum has swung the other way. Four straight Premier League defeats have brought the momentum to a crashing halt, and suddenly the pressure is very real.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are living the reverse storyline. After stumbling badly out of the gate, Unai Emery has steadied the ship and then some, guiding Villa to four consecutive league wins. Confidence is back, structure is back, and they look like the side that pushed for European places last season.

Now both clubs arrive at a pivotal weekend: Liverpool trying to stop the slide before it becomes a crisis, and Villa looking to prove their resurgence has real staying power.

Something has to give — and Anfield will feel the weight of it.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa game.

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Universo and USA Network. Spanish-language commentary will be available on Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Watch and live stream Liverpool vs Aston Villa worldwide

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom (UK) TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, Prime Video Australia StanSport Canada DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo India JioHotstar Spain Movistar+, DAZN Netherlands, Denmark Viaplay South Africa SuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with streaming options available on Discovery+ and Prime Video.

In Canada, DAZN and Fubo will show the game, while JioHotstar holds the broadcasting rights to every Premier League game in India.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Watch highlights of the Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Premier League matchup between Liverpool and Aston Villa will be available on GOAL's LIVE Match Centre, X account (formerly Twitter), while extended highlights will drop on both clubs' official YouTube channels once the dust settles.

Supporters can catch all the highlights on Match of the Day in the UK, which airs at 10:50 pm BST on BBC One this Saturday night, with a rerun scheduled for 7:30 am BST the following morning.

