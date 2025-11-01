How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

With their midweek DFB-Pokal duties handled, Bayern Munich now shifts its full attention back to Bundesliga business, as Bayer Leverkusen head to the Allianz Arena for a showdown at the top of the table.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Date Saturday, November 1, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm GMT Venue Allianz Arena Location Munich, Germany

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen online in the US - TV channels & live streams

Bayern were barely made to sweat last weekend. A 19th-minute red card for Jens Castrop handed the reigning champions a near walk-through against last-placed Borussia Monchengladbach, easing to a 3-0 win away from home. Vincent Kompany's side still sport a flawless league record heading into Matchday 9.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, took care of business as well. Facing 10-man Freiburg in Gameweek 8, Ernest Poku and Edmond Tapsoba found the net to secure a professional three points. And while their Champions League performances have been somewhat uneven, domestically Kasper Hjulmand's side are in rhythm, riding a four-match winning run in the Bundesliga as they travel to Munich.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen.

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN Select.

Watch and live stream Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen worldwide

In the United Kingdom (UK) and the Republic of Ireland, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football, with streaming options available on NOW TV and Sky Go UK.

In Canada, DAZN and Fubo will show the game, while beIN Sports holds the broadcasting rights to Bundesliga games in Australia.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Watch highlights of the Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Premier League matchup between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will be available on GOAL's LIVE Match Centre, X account (formerly Twitter), while extended highlights will drop on both clubs' official YouTube channels once the dust settles.

