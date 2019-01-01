The Covert Agent: Andrew Nabbout returns to Melbourne Victory

EXCLUSIVE: The attacker has returned to the club that started his professional career

Melbourne Victory is set to acquire another former player, with Socceroo attacker Andrew Nabbout imminently to sign with the club.

The Covert Agent can reveal the 26-year-old has decided to return to Victory after failing to establish himself at J-League side Urawa Red Diamonds because of injury and form struggles.

Nabbout will become the second ex-Victory to re-join the club this week after fellow Australian international Robbie Kruse penned a two-year deal .

It's been a busy few days for Victory in the player movement market, with midfielder Terry Antonis also departing for K-League side Suwon Bluewings.

But new coach Marco Kurz'z squad is starting to take shape as an attack featuring Nabbout, Kruse and Toivonen looks to be forming.

Nabbout began his A-League career with Victory in 2013 and was apart of the team that won the 2015-16 domestic double before being released from the club.

Following a short stint with Malaysia's Negeri Sembilan, Nabbout found himself back in the A-League with the Newcastle Jets - where he scored an impressive 18 goals in 46 appearances.

Article continues below

His form earned a call-up to the Socceroos squad and he started two games at the 2018 World Cup before an unfortunate shoulder injury struck.