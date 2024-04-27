A-League Men
team-logo
3 - 4
FT
team-logo
Zinedine Machach 4'Daniel Arzani 15', 55'
Lachlan Brook 20'Nicolas Milanovic 35'Aydan Hammond 73'Oscar Priestman 87'
(HT 2-2) (FT 3-4)

Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers FCResults & stats,