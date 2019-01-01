New Bayern Munich signing Sarpreet Singh has again impressed for the Bundesliga champions in a friendly.

The 20-year-old was given just over 30 minutes in the International Champions Cup fixture against , coming on as a substitute for Renato Sanches.

With 12 minutes to play, Singh executed a wonderful turn against his Milan opponent before driving through midfield to begin a Bayern attack.

Sarpreet Singh has gone from looking talented in the A-League, to executing incredible turns for against AC Milan.



Just incredible. #ICC2019pic.twitter.com/qiocLIAXER — Kieran Francis (@kieran_francis) July 24, 2019

He also got forward later on in the match, unfortunately blazing a shot wide after the ball fell kindly in the penalty area.

It's been a whirlwind few weeks for Singh, who signed for Bayern from Wellington Phoenix at the end of last month, and has already participated in friendly matches against and .

Singh's former Wellington Phoenix teammate Tom Doyle joined German 3.Liga club Chemnitzer overnight, meaning the two will likely square off if the former is playing for Bayern's reserves in the same division.