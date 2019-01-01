Singh impresses for Bayern in friendly
New Bayern Munich signing Sarpreet Singh has again impressed for the Bundesliga champions in a friendly.
The 20-year-old was given just over 30 minutes in the International Champions Cup fixture against AC Milan, coming on as a substitute for Renato Sanches.
With 12 minutes to play, Singh executed a wonderful turn against his Milan opponent before driving through midfield to begin a Bayern attack.
Sarpreet Singh has gone from looking talented in the A-League, to executing incredible turns for Bayern Munich against AC Milan.— Kieran Francis (@kieran_francis) July 24, 2019
Just incredible. #ICC2019pic.twitter.com/qiocLIAXER
He also got forward later on in the match, unfortunately blazing a shot wide after the ball fell kindly in the penalty area.
It's been a whirlwind few weeks for Singh, who signed for Bayern from Wellington Phoenix at the end of last month, and has already participated in friendly matches against Arsenal and Real Madrid.
Singh's former Wellington Phoenix teammate Tom Doyle joined German 3.Liga club Chemnitzer overnight, meaning the two will likely square off if the former is playing for Bayern's reserves in the same division.
Antonis leaves Victory for Korea
Melbourne Victory midfielder Terry Antonis has left the club to join K-League side Suwon Bluewings.
The 25-year-old joins fellow Socceroo Adam Taggart at the Korean side and has signed a contract that is believed to span two years.
Antonis is best known at Victory for scoring the extra-time winning goal in the 2017-18 semi-final against Sydney, which helped lead the club to the A-League championship the following week.
His departure comes less than 24 hours after Victory announced the signing of Robbie Kruse - their first big signing of the off-season.
"Terry accomplished a lot in his time with us, but there is no doubt he will be remembered for a long time by our members and fans for that goal in the Semi-Final against Sydney FC and the championship that followed," Victory football operations manager Paul Trimboli said.
"This is an opportunity that Terry wanted to pursue, and we thank him for his contributions to our success and wish him well in his future endeavours."
Neymar set to face Sydney FC in China
Paris Saint Germain superstar Neymar has been named in their touring squad to take on Sydney FC in China at the end of the month.
With the Brazilian reportedly keen on a move away from club, it was in doubt whether he would participate in their far east tour - which also includes a match against Inter in Macau.
But confirmation came through from PSG on Tuesday night of his participation in the pre-season games, with their German coach naming the 27-year-old in a 33-man squad.
The Parisians first match against Inter kicks off at 9.30pm (AEST) on July 27 before they take on the Sky Blues on July 30 in Shenzhen at 10pm (AEST).
Western United to present star Italian signing
New A-League franchise Western United will parade new star capture Alessandro Diamanti to the media on Thursday morning.
The 36-year-old touched down in Melbourne on Tuesday night and is expected to spend the next 24 hours settling into Melbourne before the scheduled press appearance.
Diamanti, who is expected to sign a one-year contract, has 17 caps for the Italian national team and has played for clubs such as Fiorentina, West Ham United, Watford and Guangzhou Evergrande.
The Italian joins Greek marquee Panagiotis Kone as Western United's two star foreign players ahead of their inaugural A-League campaign.
Robbie Kruse returns to Melbourne Victory
Robbie Kruse will return to Melbourne Victory after the A-League club announced the Socceroos attacker as their first big signing of the off-season.
The 30-year-old has signed a two-year contract and will join the squad pending a medical assessment later this week.
Kruse was excited to rejoin his former club after carving out a career in Europe and explained his excitement at being part of the project headed by new coach Marco Kurz.
"I’m excited to return home after eight years playing overseas. It was an incredible experience, but to have the opportunity to come back to the A-League and represent Victory again is really special," Kruse said.
"I have great memories playing with Victory and of the club as whole; it helped me set expectations of myself as a player and ground me professionally.
"During our discussions, I’ve been impressed with Marco Kurz’s vision for the team and look forward to joining my teammates, many new and a couple I already know."
Kruse first made a name for himself at Victory during the 2010-11 season, scoring 11 goals in 18 games before heading to Germany's Fortuna Dusseldorf.