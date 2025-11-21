San Francisco 49ers vs Carolina Panthers NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The 49ers and Panthers square off in a pivotal showdown, with both sides clinging to their playoff hopes as Week 12 wraps up.

Monday Night Football brings Carolina all the way to the Bay Area, where they will lock horns with San Francisco in a matchup that could swing the postseason picture for either club. The Niners sit at 7-4, while the Panthers arrive at 6-5, and a stumble here could send either team tumbling down the ladder.

Considering the laundry list of injuries the 49ers have battled from the opening kickoff of the season, their 7-4 mark feels almost unbelievable. Credit goes to a coaching group that keeps pulling the right strings and a roster full of players who refuse to fold no matter who goes down.

The Panthers find themselves in rare territory as well. After years of struggling to stay afloat, sitting at 6-5 gives them a genuine shot at making noise down the stretch. They are not in the postseason picture just yet, but with a strong finish, Carolina could flip the script on what many expected and sneak into the playoff mix.

San Francisco 49ers vs Carolina Panthers kick-off time

NFL Levi's Stadium

The 49ers and Panthers will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, United States, on Monday, November 24, 2025, starting at 8:15 pm ET or 5:15 pm PT.

Team news & squads

San Francisco 49ers vs Carolina Panthers lineups SF - Line up 78 Ben Bartch

84 Kendrick Bourne

64 Jake Brendel

27 Ji'Ayir Brown

74 Spencer Burford

95 Alfred Collins

93 Kalia Davis

92 Jordan Elliott

89 Luke Farrell

96 Clelin Ferrell

14 Matt Gay

57 Luke Gifford

41 Jalen Graham

— Renardo Green

31 Isaac Guerendo

61 Matt Hennessy

47 Bryce Huff

15 Jauan Jennings

44 Kyle Juszczyk

85 George Kittle

2 Deommodore Lenoir

26 Chase Lucas

28 Darrell Luter

45 Nick Martin

23 Christian McCaffrey

68 Colton McKivitz

9 Skyy Moore

7 Thomas Morstead

6 Malik Mustapha

33 Siran Neal

91 Sam Okuayinonu

1 Ricky Pearsall

25 Jason Pinnock

62 Austen Pleasants

77 Dominick Puni

13 Brock Purdy

59 Curtis Robinson

5 Demarcus Robinson

3 Brian Robinson Jr.

36 Marques Sigle

20 Upton Stout

88 Jake Tonges

46 Jon Weeks

99 CJ West

56 Keion White

71 Trent Williams

53 Dee Winters Substitutes CAR - Line up 40 Krys Barnes

95 Derrick Brown

97 Bobby Brown III

53 Claudin Cherelus

18 Jalen Coker

63 Austin Corbett

74 Jake Curhan

20 Deejay Dallas

5 Rico Dowdle

79 Ikem Ekwonu

23 Trevor Etienne

84 Mitchell Evans

29 Akayleb Evans

10 Ryan Fitzgerald

52 Trevis Gipson

8 Jaycee Horn

15 Jimmy Horn Jr.

30 Chuba Hubbard

48 Thomas Incoom

2 Michael Jackson

44 J.J. Jansen

17 Xavier Legette

68 Damien Lewis

6 Sam Martin

57 Bam Martin-Scott

4 Tetairoa McMillan

7 Trevon Moehrig

72 Taylor Moton

77 Yosh Nijman

55 Maema Njongmeta

22 Lathan Ransom

93 LaBryan Ray

36 Demani Richardson

94 A'Shawn Robinson

60 Nick Samac

— Ja'Tavion Sanders

21 Nick Scott

11 Nic Scourton

26 Chau Smith-Wade

31 Corey Thornton

87 Brycen Tremayne

82 Tommy Tremble

3 Princely Umanmielen

99 Tershawn Wharton

98 D.J. Wonnum

9 Bryce Young

62 Chandler Zavala Substitutes

San Francisco 49ers team news

There were zero curveballs on the 49ers' side of the practice report. Head coach Kyle Shanahan had already signaled that defensive end Robert Beal Jr., linebacker Tatum Bethune, and kicker Eddy Pineiro wouldn't take part. Bethune and Pineiro are set to miss some time, while Beal remains in concussion protocol.

San Francisco also brought in kicker Matt Gay on a practice-squad deal to cover while Pineiro nurses a Grade 1 right hamstring strain.

Shanahan noted that linebacker Luke Gifford would be eased in with limited work, while running back Christian McCaffrey and tackle Trent Williams were given their standard veteran rest day.

Despite suiting up for only three contests this year after a lengthy injury layoff, Brock Purdy has wasted no time reminding everyone what he can do. The 49ers quarterback has been razor-sharp in the red zone, tossing at least two touchdowns in every appearance and racking up seven scoring throws across those outings.

With several key pass catchers sidelined, much of the offensive burden has rested on Christian McCaffrey, and he has handled it brilliantly. Whether bulldozing through defenses or slipping out as a receiving threat, McCaffrey has been San Francisco's heartbeat. He has found the end zone 11 times in 11 games and is once again among the safest bets to punch in another score, no matter how the ball gets into his hands.

Carolina Panthers team news

Bryce Young didn't miss a single snap last weekend despite tweaking his ankle, and he kept that streak rolling on Thursday. The Panthers quarterback was marked as a full participant as they kicked off Week 12 prep for their Monday night meeting with the 49ers.

He briefly stepped out between series in the opening quarter at Atlanta, but he didn't miss a down and went on to carve out a franchise record with 448 passing yards.

Carolina did have two absentees on Thursday, with linebackers Christian Rozeboom (hip and hamstring) and Trevin Wallace (shoulder) sitting out. Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (knee) logged a limited workload.

Everyone else on the injury sheet checked in as full participants, including wideouts Tetairoa McMillan (ankle) and Xavier Legette (hip), along with safety Lathan Ransom (hand).

Over in Carolina, Young is coming off a historic outing, smashing a franchise record with 448 passing yards in Atlanta. That fireworks show earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, making the Panthers the first team this season to have five different players win a weekly award.

Young was a full-go in Thursday's session and brushed aside any concerns about the ankle issue that left him limping after last weekend's victory, insisting he felt no lingering effects.

Watch and live stream 49ers vs Panthers in the USA

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream 49ers vs Panthers worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy 49ers vs Panthers tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

49ers vs Panthers Fantasy Football

Fresh off a top-five fantasy finish in his return, Brock Purdy (18.9 projected fpts) is being touted as one of Week 12's safest quarterback plays. Across the fantasy landscape, analysts are treating him as a steady QB1 thanks to his sharp efficiency numbers, the firepower around him, and a matchup tailor-made for production against a Carolina secondary that has been bullied through the air.

Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey reminded everyone last week why he's fantasy royalty. He shredded the Cardinals for 121 yards and three touchdowns, gliding through defenders as if they were training cones. With the third-most targets in the league at any position, he’s been a volume cheat code, sitting right between Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Chris Olave in that category. Now he gets a Panthers unit that just surrendered 143 yards and a pair of scores to Bijan Robinson, setting the stage for another monster outing from CMC.

On the other side, Bryce Young (16.3 projected fpts) has generated some noise after detonating for 448 yards and three touchdowns, but most fantasy experts remain cautious. Despite another cushy matchup against a 49ers pass defense that has leaked big plays, last week's eruption in Atlanta is being viewed as the exception rather than the start of a trend. He’s a roll-of-the-dice streaming option for deep-league players or managers in scramble mode.

Rico Dowdle continues to hold firm as an RB1 heading into Week 12, even though his efficiency has dipped to 2.6 yards per carry since Week 10. Heavy usage, consistent work in the passing game, and a soft 49ers run defense are keeping his value near the top of the board.

As for Tetairoa McMillan, the rookie wideout heads into the week as one of the most talked-about breakout names after torching Atlanta. Still, fantasy voices are urging a bit of restraint, calling him an exciting play but one who may come with more volatility than his buzz suggests.

49ers vs Panthers Game Predictions

A Week 12 finale featuring the San Francisco 49ers may not be the Monday Night Football blockbuster fans were dreaming of, but there's plenty simmering beneath the surface. Christian McCaffrey squares up against his old team and a Panthers defense that has been gashed for 149 rushing yards and two scores on the ground per outing over the past month.

On the flip side, Bryce Young gets a crack at a banged-up 49ers unit that has surrendered 306 passing yards and three and a half passing touchdowns per game while allowing opponents to complete nearly 76 percent of their throws in that same span. When push comes to shove, there's still a little more confidence in CMC, Brock Purdy, and Kyle Shanahan's operation.

That said, Bryce Young and the Panthers have punched above their weight all year, and it’ll be fascinating to see how they handle the prime-time spotlight. Even with bodies dropping left and right, the 49ers have somehow kept finding ways to grind out wins.

49ers vs Panthers Betting Odds

Spread

Panthers +7 (-110)

49ers -7 (-110)

Moneyline

Panthers +275

49ers -340

Total

OVER 48.5 (-105)

UNDER 48.5 (-115)

Form

SF - Form All Arizona Cardinals 22 - 41 San Francisco 49ers W

San Francisco 49ers 26 - 42 Los Angeles Rams L

New York Giants 24 - 34 San Francisco 49ers W

Houston Texans 26 - 15 San Francisco 49ers L

San Francisco 49ers 20 - 10 Atlanta Falcons W CAR - Form All Atlanta Falcons 27 - 30 Carolina Panthers W

Carolina Panthers 7 - 17 New Orleans Saints L

Green Bay Packers 13 - 16 Carolina Panthers W

Carolina Panthers 9 - 40 Buffalo Bills L

New York Jets 6 - 13 Carolina Panthers W

Head-to-Head Record

SF Last 5 matches CAR 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Carolina Panthers 15 - 37 San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers 51 - 13 Carolina Panthers

San Francisco 49ers 3 - 23 Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers 46 - 27 San Francisco 49ers

Carolina Panthers 10 - 23 San Francisco 49ers

