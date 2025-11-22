Manchester United vs Everton Preview: Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

Monday Night Football returns after the international break as Manchester United hosts Everton in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim's side have gone five without a defeat and are currently enjoying their best spell under the Portuguese manager. They would, however, be disappointed for not winning their previous two encounters. Having led till the 84th minute against Tottenham Hotspur away from home, they had to depend on a 96th-minute equaliser from Matthijs de Ligt to escape with a point. It was the same case against Nottingham Forest as well. Amad Diallo's stunner helped them rescue a point. The Red Devils are showing clear signs of improvement, but they have to be ruthless during crucial junctures to secure wins.

Everton wrapped a comfortable 2-0 victory at home against Fulham before the break. It helped them end a disappointing run of two defeats and a draw. As David Moyes' side hits the road to face his ex-side, he will be aware of their terrible record away from home. Everton also hasn't won against the Red Devils in three years. The Toffees will be eager to set the record straight and secure a first victory at Old Trafford since 2013.

Manchester United vs Everton last-minute tickets: How to buy

How to watch Manchester United vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be telecast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. In the US, it will be aired on the USA Network. The fans in the US and Canada can stream the game on Fubo.

How to watch Manchester United vs Everton worldwide

Here is how you can watch Manchester United vs Everton online worldwide:

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Manchester United vs Everton Key Matchups

Bruan Mbeumo vs James Garner: With four goals in his last four league games, Mbeumo has been proving his worth at Manchester United. He is quickly becoming their go-to attacker with experience in a new-look front three. He will go up against a United academy product in Garner. Moyes' Garner experiment at right-back worked wonderfully against Fulham. The manager can stick with him for the time being as he makes building up easy for them while also offering a greater threat going forward than Jake O'Brien.

Casemiro vs Idrissa Gueye: Everyone wrote off Casemiro before the season even began. But the Brazilian destroyer has rolled the years back with solid performances and is chipping in with crucial goals as well. He takes on another veteran who is putting in stunning displays in the league. At 36, Gueye is still running the show for the Toffees. His opener against Fulham showcased his box threat along with his ability to nip attacks in the bud.

Bruno Fernandes vs Jack Grealish: This season has seen both playmakers reinvent themselves. Fernandes was tasked with a deeper role as he was asked to play in a midfield pivot. Slowly but surely, he is succeeding there. Freed from the structural shackles of Pep Guardiola, Grealish is enjoying freedom on the pitch with Everton. With goals and assists, he has been helping them charge towards the top half of the table. Expect Fernandes to put himself between Grealish and the goal multiple times on Monday night.

Manchester United vs Everton Prediction

Manchester United has got Everton's number recently. Despite chopping and changing their tactics, the Toffees are unable to get the result. With momentum on their side, the Red Devils enter the clash as the favourites to get the job done and secure all three points at home.

GOAL's Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Everton

Manchester United vs Everton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

Old Trafford will host the clash on Monday, November 24th at 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CET / 15:00 ET.

Manchester United vs Everton Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Benjamin Sesko remains a huge miss for Manchester United after picking up a knee injury against Tottenham. This will force Matheus Cunha to play up top. Harry Maguire is ruled out of the clash as Kobbie Mainoo faces a late fitness test to be included in the squad. Lisandro Martinez's timely return will help his side, but the manager will surely be careful before reintegrating him straight away.

Predicted Lineups: Lammens; de Ligt, Yoro, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Amad, Mbeumo; Cunha

Everton team news

Jarrad Branthwaite, who was the subject of an intense tussle between the sides in the summer, is unavailable for this clash. Nathan Patterson is also ruled out alongside Merlin Rohl. Moyes is expected to continue with Garner at right-back after a successful test run. However, he faces the biggest headache in attack as neither Thierno Barry nor Beto managed to impress him fully this season.

Predicted Lineups: Pickford; Garner, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Iroegbunam, Gueye; Ndiaye, Deswbury-Hall, Grealish; Beto

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

Manchester United visited Goodison Park for the last time in February 2025. They were on the cusp of a defeat as Beto and Abdoulaye Docoure scored in the first half. Fernandes stepped up with a clutch free kick in the 72nd minute to start the comeback. Manuel Ugarte then slotted another half-cleared free kick from the edge of the box to level the game. The Toffees thought they had a late penalty, but the VAR intervened to cut their celebrations short.

Standings

