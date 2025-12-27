Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Giants NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders will square off Sunday, Dec. 28, at Allegiant Stadium as part of the NFL’s Week 17 slate.

New York heads west trying to regroup after a tough 16–13 defeat against the Minnesota Vikings, a loss that dropped the Giants to 2–13 on the season. Following this matchup, Big Blue will wrap up its regular-season schedule back home with a showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

Las Vegas finds itself in a similar spot, also sitting at 2–13 after a narrow 23–21 setback to the Houston Texans in its most recent outing. After hosting the Giants, the Raiders will close out the year with a home finale against the Kansas City Chiefs, looking to finish the season on a better note.

Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Giants kick-off time

NFL Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants play on Sunday, December 28, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, in the NFL Week 17 schedule, with kick-off slated for 4:05 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Giants lineups LVR - Line up Substitutes NYG - Line up Substitutes

Las Vegas Raiders team news

Las Vegas has gotten steady but uneven play from Geno Smith, who has thrown for 2,849 yards with 18 touchdowns and 15 picks while completing better than 67 percent of his passes. Rookie sensation Ashton Jeanty has been the engine of the offense, rushing for 828 yards and five touchdowns and adding another 326 yards through the air.

Tight end Brock Bowers leads the receiving corps with 64 grabs for 680 yards and seven scores, while Tre Tucker has been a big-play option with 617 yards and five touchdowns on 50 catches.

The Raiders’ offense has spread the ball around, with several players topping the 100-yard mark receiving. On defense, Devin White has been all over the field, racking up a team-high 160 tackles, while Maxx Crosby continues to anchor the pass rush with 10 sacks. As a unit, Las Vegas has produced 27 sacks and eight interceptions on the season.

Raiders Injury Report: Tyler Lockett – questionable , JJ Pegues – questionable.

Getty Images

New York Giants team news

New York’s offense has leaned heavily on Jaxson Dart this season, and he’s delivered solid production through the air and on the ground. Dart has piled up 1,835 passing yards with 13 touchdowns against five interceptions while completing just over 62 percent of his throws, and he’s added another 407 yards and seven scores with his legs.

Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston have also seen action, but neither has been especially productive in limited opportunities. In the backfield, Cam Skattebo chipped in 410 rushing yards and five touchdowns before being lost for the season, leaving Tyrone Tracy Jr. to shoulder the load with 575 yards and two scores.

The passing game has been paced by Wan’Dale Robinson, who leads the team with 81 catches for 901 yards and four touchdowns, while Theo Johnson has emerged as a red-zone threat with five scores on 45 receptions. Darius Slayton has also been a steady contributor. Defensively, Bobby Okereke tops the tackle chart with 130 stops, and Brian Burns has been a menace off the edge with 15 sacks. Overall, the Giants’ defense has totaled 35 sacks and six interceptions.

Giants Injury Report: John Michael Schmitz Jr. – questionable , Cor’Dale Flott – questionable , Andrew Thomas – questionable , Jon Runyan – questionable.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Raiders vs Giants in the USA

The Raiders and the Giants game in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Raiders vs Giants worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Raiders vs Giants tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Raiders vs Giants Fantasy Football

Geno Smith quietly put together an efficient performance last week against a Houston pass defense that usually makes life miserable for quarterbacks. He wrapped up the week as QB20, throwing for 201 yards while completing nearly 70 percent of his passes and averaging an impressive 8.7 yards per attempt. Losing Brock Bowers for the remainder of the season certainly lowers Smith’s ceiling, but there’s still a path to another serviceable QB2 outing. Since Week 12, the Giants have been one of the league’s most forgiving secondaries, allowing the fifth-most yards per attempt, the 11th-highest success rate per dropback, and the highest CPOE in the NFL.

This is also a reminder of why you trust elite talent, no matter the matchup. After back-to-back weeks under 50 scrimmage yards, Jeanty exploded in fantasy semifinal week, finishing as the overall RB1 against a Texans defense many consider the league’s best. He carried the ball 24 times for 128 yards and a touchdown, then added a 60-yard receiving score for good measure. Now he draws a Giants defense that has surrendered the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs since Week 10. If you’ve made it this far, Jeanty has the profile of a player who can push you over the top in championship week.

Tre Tucker also sneaks onto the radar as a deeper-league flex option, thanks largely to a favorable matchup against a battered Giants secondary that has struggled to hold up all season.

At quarterback, the general consensus among fantasy analysts is that Jaxson Dart remains a risky proposition, even with a seemingly friendly matchup against the Raiders. Early in the season, his rushing ability propped up his fantasy value, but that element has been dialed back, leaving his weekly floor far shakier than managers would like.

Tracy, on the other hand, has been a model of steady volume. Over his last three full games, he’s averaged nearly 20 touches and just over 100 total yards, finishing as RB12, RB5, and RB32. He profiles as a dependable RB2 this week with legitimate upside to push past 20 opportunities. While his efficiency metrics are middling, ranking 38th in missed tackle rate and 28th in yards after contact per attempt, the matchup helps. Since Week 12, the Raiders have allowed the tenth-most rushing yards per game, the seventh-highest missed tackle rate, and the second-most yards after contact per carry.

Wan’Dale Robinson continues to offer a solid fantasy floor as well. He sits as the WR19 in points per game and has commanded a 26.5 percent target share with Dart at quarterback, averaging nearly 49 receiving yards per contest and posting respectable efficiency numbers. Robinson has also seen consistent red-zone involvement, with seven targets and ten total looks inside the 20 during that stretch. His outlook hinges on the Giants’ game plan. If they lean heavily on the run again, his ceiling takes a hit. If the offense stays balanced, Robinson shapes up as a strong flex play with WR2 upside against a Raiders defense that has allowed the seventh-most PPR points per target to slot receivers since Week 12.

Raiders vs Giants Game Predictions

Jaxson Dart and this young Giants roster are searching for any spark they can carry forward as Week 17 arrives. Across the field, the Raiders find themselves in a strange spot, a loss would officially lock up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. If Las Vegas is going to push back against that outcome, the clearest path is through Ashton Jeanty, who has a prime opportunity to run wild against a New York defense that has struggled mightily versus the ground game.

That said, the Giants should be able to generate heat up front, and Geno Smith has shown he can be forced into mistakes under pressure. One or two timely sacks turning into turnovers could swing the momentum New York’s way.

Prediction: Expect a scrappy, mistake-filled game, but New York’s pass rush makes the difference late. Giants sneak out a close win, 20-17.

Raiders vs Giants Betting Odds

Spread

Giants +1.5 (-120)

Raiders -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Giants: -105

Raiders: -115

Total

41.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Form

LVR - Form All Houston Texans 23 - 21 Las Vegas Raiders L

Philadelphia Eagles 31 - 0 Las Vegas Raiders D

Las Vegas Raiders 17 - 24 Denver Broncos L

Los Angeles Chargers 31 - 14 Las Vegas Raiders L

Las Vegas Raiders 10 - 24 Cleveland Browns L NYG - Form All New York Giants 13 - 16 Minnesota Vikings L

New York Giants 21 - 29 Washington Commanders L

New England Patriots 33 - 15 New York Giants L

Detroit Lions 34 - 27 New York Giants L

New York Giants 20 - 27 Green Bay Packers L

Head-to-Head Record

LVR Last 5 matches NYG 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Las Vegas Raiders 30 - 6 New York Giants

New York Giants 23 - 16 Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders 24 - 17 New York Giants

New York Giants 24 - 20 Las Vegas Raiders

New York Giants 44 - 7 Las Vegas Raiders

Useful links