'I wasn't wrong' - Troisi defiant over Socceroos exile

The Melbourne Victory midfielder believes he should have been picked for the Asian Cup

James Troisi was less than impressed about missing out on the Socceroos Asian Cup squad a month ago and the Melbourne Victory man remains of the belief there is 'too much politics' involved with the national team.

Having not even received a phone call from coach Graham Arnold in December after not being picked in Australia's side, Troisi stated he felt the squad hadn't been picked based on performance.

With the Socceroos subsequently exiting the tournament at the quarter-final stage and struggling for form, the midfielder has stood by his comments.

“I wouldn’t recommend Tommy Deng come out and says the truth because he’s just starting. But the truth needed to be told and looking back, I wasn’t wrong," Troisi told The Herald Sun.

“I’m at ease with everything - whatever the future entails, I’m fine with.

"I want to play for the national team. But there’s too much politics involved."

Troisi's initial comments made plenty of headlines and the 30-year-old believes more footballers should be brave enough to speak their mind.

“It’s funny, everyone wants truth and honesty. Then when you do, everyone wants to smash you," he said.

“Most footballers don’t want to say anything. It’s good for people to speak the truth every now and then.

“I’m not spiteful. I didn’t agree with a few things that were happening. It’s no extra motivation, I’ve just continued playing doing a job."

The midfielder has remained in red-hot form for Victory this season and currently leads the A-League for assists with seven.