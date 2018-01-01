Not picked on performance - Troisi slams Arnold's Socceroos Asian Cup snub

The playmaker was scathing of the decision to leave himself and two teammates out of the national team squad

Melbourne Victory star James Troisi has slammed Graham Arnold's Socceroos Asian Cup squad, suggesting the list of 23 players was not picked on performance and revealing he hadn't had any contact with the national team since the World Cup.

Troisi, who is adamant he should be on the plane to the UAE next month, was among three Victory contenders, including Terry Antonis and Thomas Deng, left out of the squad name by Arnold in Sydney on Thursday.

The 30-year-old, who scored the winning goal for Australia in the 2015 Asian Cup final on home soil, revealed he hadn't received a phone call from Arnold or any Socceroos staff since the former Sydney FC coach was appointed national team boss.

"In my opinion, even with [Aaron Mooy] injured, obviously I believe I should be there," Troisi said in his press conference ahead of Saturday's derby against Melbourne City.

"Since the World Cup I haven’t been contacted. It’s disappointing how things have been handled. It looks like it’s not being picked on performance or merit.

"I feel like I’ve done quite a lot for Australian football so a phone call would have been nice."

Troisi's teammates Antonis and Deng were also overlooked from the squad, with former Arnold pupils Mustafa Amini and Rhyan Grant selected for midfield and defensive roles respectively.

The former Juventus man suggested the Victory duo were unlucky to miss the squad, and repeated his veiled attack at the team selection process.

"I think there is a couple of boys in this team that should feel very hard done by – unfortunately it doesn’t look like the squad is picked on merit and performance," Troisi said.

"Everyone has their agendas, their favourites and their ideas. You just have to move on in football."