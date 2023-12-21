Club World Cup 2025: How qualification works & list of qualified teams

GOAL elaborates on how the newly-appointed qualification system of Club World Cup 2025 works?

FIFA, like other football organisations, has attempted to innovate with competitions and rules, with the Club World Cup being the latest tournament to change. The international body announced a relayed format starting from Club World Cup 2025 expanding the tournament to 32 teams.

FIFA have already outlayed a new system for the 2025 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup with the aim of expanding the tournament and give different confederations an opportunity to face off against teams from other confederations.

GOAL explains how the qualification for the latest edition of the Club World Cup 2025 works and how teams can secure a ticket to the showpiece event.

The process of qualification has been divided into two sectors with European sides having to go through a different qualification system than the other confederations.

Which teams have qualified for Club World Cup 2025?

Confederation Teams AFC Al Hilal, Urawa Red Diamonds, TBD, TBD CAF Al Ahly, Wydad Casablanca, TBD, TBD CONCACAF Monterrey, Seattle Sounders, Leon, TBD CONMEBOL Palmeiras, Fluminense, Flamengo, TBD, TBD, TBD OFC Auckland City UEFA Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Porto, Benfica, TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD CONCACAF (HOST) TBD

How does Club World Cup 2025 qualification work?

The FIFA Council had previously agreed on a points based system and a club ranking methodology to decide how teams can qualify for the Club World Cup.

The objective of the tournament is to give every side participating a fair chance of making it through to the tournament. The qualification criteria takes note of the past four seasons of the confederation’s relevant premier club competition and grants points starting from the group stage of the tournament.

The methodology for the new standard that has been appointed by FIFA is

3 points for a win

1 point for for a draw

3 points for progress to each stage of the competition

For instance, Fluminense were crowned the champions of Copa Libertadores 2023 after they defeated Boca Juniors in the Finals of the dazzling event in South America.

Throughout the group stage, the Brazilian heavyweights won 3 games, drew once, and lost two games accumulating a total of 10 points in the group stage.

In the knockout stages, Fluminense managed five wins and two draws taking their points tally to 17 points alongside the 12 points they received for progressing through the Copa Libertadores 2023.

To total it up, Fluminense managed to garner a daunting sum of 39 points for their showing in the tournament.

Qualification for European teams

The qualification scenario for Europe is a little different with the UEFA Champions League already concluding the group stages of the fourth season after three full seasons being played.

With UEFA already establishing a club ranking coefficient system, FIFA has laid out a specific methodology that will be used to determine the rankings of the European clubs to make the tournament more competitive.

2 points for a win

1 point for a draw

4 points for qualification for the group stage

5 points for qualification for the Round of 16

1 point for progress to each stage of the competition thereafter

Another example to better explain this would be to track Manchester City's performance in the previously concluded 2022/23 UEFA Champions League where Pep's men finally got their hands on the coveted prize.

Manchester City marched straight into the group stages getting four points. In the group stages of the competition, the English powerhouses won four games and had two draws making it 10 points.

With a ticket to the Round of 16 confirmed, they were awarded five extra points alongside three extra points as they galloped to the final of the tournament. In the knockout rounds, the Sky Blues managed four wins and three draws meaning they assembled 11 points from their matches.

To total it up, Manchester City amassed an astounding 33 points for winning Europe's biggest club competition.