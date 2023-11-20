This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Christmas movies on Paramount+: List of festive holiday season films to watch now

You've got the Christmas tree up and the egg nog is ready - now what are you going to watch?

If you want to get into the festive spirit this holiday season, chances are you are going to be watching a few Christmas movies.

Whether you are settling in front of the fire with the family on Christmas Eve or just unwinding after a day of Christmas shopping, there's nothing like a Christmas film to get you into the mood.

Here, we bring you the list of Christmas movies available to watch now on Paramount+.

What Christmas movies are on Paramount+?

There is no shortage of Christmas capers to watch on Paramount+, with plenty of options for the whole family.

The kids should love A Loud House Christmas and Tiny Christmas, while animal lovers will get a kick out of The Nine Kittens of Christmas.

For a more mature audience, Surviving Christmas, starring Ben Affleck and James Gandolfini has plenty of laughs and the 1980s comedy classic Trading Places, starring Eddie Murphy and Dan Ackroyd is available to watch too.

Another eighties classic comedy, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, is on our list, though some may dispute its status as a Christmas film. It may be set at Thanksgiving, but it just about makes the cut!

The Christmas Rom-Com is a popular genre and there are loads available to stream, including Last Holiday, featuring Queen Latifah and LL Cool J, and Loving Christmas.

Or, if you're not quite keen on watching a movie, you could always put Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas to All and relax to the sounds of classic Christmas songs.

Check out the Christmas movies on Paramount+ below.

MovieYearDirectorStarring
A Christmas Masquerade2022Michelle OulletErin Agostino, David Lafontaine
A Christmas in Switzerland2022John L'EcuyerJodie Sweetin, Tim Rozon
A Glenbrooke Christmas2020David I. StrasserAutumn Reeser, Antonio Cupo
A Snowy Christmas2021Robin DunneElysia Rotaru, Damon Runyan
Christmas Plus One2022Meeshelle NealEmily Alatalo, Corey Sevier
Christmas in Washington2021Adrian LangleyNatalie Lisinska, Damon Runyan
Destination Christmas2022Wendy OrdNatasha Wilson, Edward Ruttle
A Fairly Odd Christmas2012Savage Steve HollandDrake Bell, Daniella Monet
My Favorite Christmas Melody2021Michael KennedyMya Harrison, Rainbow Sun Francks
Ghosts of Christmas Past2021Virginia AbramovichAnnie Clark, Dan Jeannotte
Last Holiday2006Wayne WangQueen Latifah, LL Cool J
A Loud House Christmas2021Jonathan JudgeWolfgang Schaeffer, Jahzir Bruno
Loving Christmas2021Michelle OuelletBrittany Bristow, Olivier Renaud
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All2022Joseph KahnMariah Carey
Mistletoe Match2022Graeme CampbellElena Juatco, Ryan Bruce
My Favorite Christmas Tree2022Jason BourqueEmma Johnson, Giles Panton
The Nine Kittens of Christmas2021David WinningBrandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad
Surviving Christmas2004Mike MitchellBen Affleck, Christina Applegate, James Gandolfini
The Christmas Retreat2022Jason BourqueRhiannon Fish, Clayton James
The Picture of Christmas2021David I. StrasserGiles Panton, Chelsea Hobbs
Tiny Christmas2017Jonathan A. RosenbaumRiele Downs, Lizzy Greene
Trading Places1983John LandisEddie Murphy, Dan Ackroyd
Planes, Trains and Automobiles1987John HughesSteve Martin, John Candy
Planes, Trains and Christmas Trees2022Marta BorowskiKathryn Davies, Olivier Renaud
Saying Yes to Christmas2021Graeme CampbellErika Prevost, Romaine Waite
Six Degrees of Santa2022Michael KennedyKathryn Davis, Steve Lund
Snowed in for Christmas2021Jason BourqueKayla Wallace, Jeremy Guilbaut

How to get Paramount+ & price plans

Frasier Yellowstone Star Trek Paramount+ Paramount PlusParamount+/GOAL composite

You can sign up to Paramount+ through the official website and the good news is that there is a one-week free trial for subscribers to get a sense of what the service offers.

The pricing is in line with many other streaming services at $5.99 a month ($59.99 for the year), but give the trial a go to see what you think.

There is a premium service available too, known as Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, which costs $11.99 a month ($119.99 a year). Check out our Paramount+ review and hit the button below to get started.

What other TV shows & movies are on Paramount+?

Paramount +originalsParamount +

There are over 45,000 TV shows and movies available to watch on Paramount Plus, so you are really spoiled for choice.

Among the most popular shows are Frasier (which is back in 2023!), Yellowstone, Tulsa King and hours of Star Trek series.

In terms of movies, it has critically acclaimed films such as The Godfather trilogy, There Will Be Blood and The Wolf of Wall Street, while you can keep the children happy with cartoons such as Spongebob Squarepants, Rugrats and more.

As well as hours and hours of brilliant programmes, you can also watch live sport on Paramount+, including the UEFA Champions League, NFL and golf.

Check out our guide to what's on Paramount Plus.

