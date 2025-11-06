Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

Week 10 brings a familiar NFC South showdown as New Orleans makes the trip to Bank of America Stadium to meet a Carolina team finally showing real momentum. The Panthers return home over .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2019, and the crowd in Charlotte will be ready for it. This marks just their second divisional test of the year, with a stretch of rivalry matchups set to shape the rest of their season.

Carolina improved to 5-4 after grinding out a 16-13 win over the conference-leading Green Bay Packers, a statement of toughness and late-game poise. New Orleans, meanwhile, suffered a 34-10 setback against the Los Angeles Rams and sits at 1-8 with the season slipping further from reach.

Historically, this rivalry has leaned slightly in the Saints' favor, but only just. Carolina trails the all-time series 29-32. At home, the Panthers and Saints are split right down the middle at 15-15, and Carolina has also taken the only overtime meeting between the two.

Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints kick-off time

NFL Bank of America Stadium

The Panthers and Saints will meet in Week 10 of the NFL season at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, November 9, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Carolina Panthers team news

Carolina has steadied itself and put together better football over the past month. Bryce Young has thrown for 1,390 yards with 11 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while settling in behind a reliable running game. Rico Dowdle has emerged as the tone-setter on the ground with 735 yards and 4 touchdowns at an efficient 5.6 yards per rush. Rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan leads the receiving group with 558 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Panthers have taken four of their last five games and are 3-1 at home.

Defensively, Christian Rozeboom leads the roster with 77 total tackles. Jaycee Horn has produced 3 interceptions and continues to play like a true top corner. Derrick Brown has added 3 sacks as part of a consistent front. Carolina has held three of its last five opponents to fewer than 20 points and has stayed composed in tight finishes. The strong running game and disciplined defensive approach have fueled the Panthers’ recent push.

New Orleans Saints team news

New Orleans has had trouble sustaining drives and finishing series in the red zone. Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,586 yards with 8 touchdowns and 5 interceptions while completing 68 percent of his passes, but the offense has still lacked rhythm. The Saints have been held to 20 points or fewer in four of their last five outings. Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough will be given the start under centre for this game.

Alvin Kamara leads the ground game with 377 yards on 106 attempts at 3.6 yards a carry. Chris Olave has been the most productive pass catcher with 560 yards and 3 scores. Rashid Shaheed follows with 499 yards as the secondary option in the passing attack.

On defense, Demario Davis anchors the group with 84 tackles. Carl Granderson leads the team in sacks at 4.5. The defense has spent too many snaps on the field because the offense has struggled to maintain possession. Blake Grupe has converted 16 of his 22 field goal tries and all of his extra points, though the reliance on field goals has limited New Orleans’ scoring ceiling. The Saints are averaging only 14 points per game on the road and have yet to pick up a road win.

Injuries have not helped either, with Will Clapp and Erik McCoy among those sidelined for the year. RT Taliese Fuaga and TE Jack Still (three receptions for 28 yards, one touchdown) both picked up high ankle sprains in Sunday's game.

Watch and live stream Panthers vs Saints in the USA

The Panthers vs Saints game in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Panthers vs Saints worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Panthers vs Saints tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Panthers vs Saints Fantasy Football

Bryce Young (15.0 projected points) returned to action in Week 9 after missing time with an ankle issue. Carolina kept him on a short leash at Lambeau. He completed 11 of 20 attempts for 102 yards with one interception. He has cleared 200 passing yards only one time this season. His 5.7 yards per attempt rank near the bottom of the league, ahead of only Dillon Gabriel (4.9). The Panthers are simply not leaning on their aerial attack.

Carolina is favored here. There is little reason to believe they suddenly ask Young to sling it. He remains a QB2 for fantasy purposes. The matchup itself is friendly if the volume ever appears. New Orleans ranks 26th in pressure rate at 31.3 percent. The Saints are allowing 7.3 yards per attempt, which is 25th in the league. They are 29th in passing points allowed per attempt at 0.549. Opponents pick up a first down or touchdown on 39 percent of their pass attempts against this defense, which is 30th in the league.

What has kept the Saints from giving up massive fantasy quarterback totals is game script. They trail often and force teams to run. Opponents pass at the lowest rate in the league. That plays directly into the slow, run-first style that Carolina already prefers.

It appears that Rico Dowdle (12.4 projected points) has secured this backfield. This is his job moving forward. He draws a Saints defense that has been vulnerable against the run. His career arc is one of the feel-good stories of this season.

Tyler Shough (12.4 projected points) made his first NFL start in a tough environment and the performance matched that setting. He completed 15 of 24 passes for 176 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He finished as QB23 with 9.2 points. Pressure has been a major issue. He completed zero of five attempts under pressure last week with one interception. Over the past two games he is 1 of 12 for 6 yards when pressured. He remains a lower-end QB2, though the Panthers are not a heavy pressure team. That should allow him to operate more comfortably.

His primary options remain Chris Olave (8.0 projected points) and Rashid Shaheed. Through nine games, Olave has posted 55 catches for 560 yards and three touchdowns. Shaheed has 44 receptions for 499 yards and two scores. Both remain viable volume-dependent plays on a struggling offense.

Alvin Kamara continues to look worn down. The offense around him has stalled. He has publicly maintained that he does not want to be moved, so this is his situation for the foreseeable future. He currently grades as PFF’s lowest-rated running back. No player has fallen shorter of their expected fantasy scoring than Kamara. He should profile as an RB15 type. Instead, he sits closer to RB30 in production.

Panthers vs Saints Game Predictions

Carolina's ground attack and defense should dictate the pace here. New Orleans has had a hard time generating offense, particularly away from home, and the Panthers have been far more stable in their own building. Expect Carolina to tighten the screws on a Saints offense that has yet to find rhythm and come away with another home victory.

Panthers vs Saints Betting Odds

Spread

Saints: +4.5 (-105)

Panthers: -4.5 (-115)

O/U

39.5 (-115/-105)

Moneyline

Saints: +200

Panthers: -245

Form

CAR - Form All Green Bay Packers 13 - 16 Carolina Panthers W

Carolina Panthers 9 - 40 Buffalo Bills L

New York Jets 6 - 13 Carolina Panthers W

Carolina Panthers 30 - 27 Dallas Cowboys W

Carolina Panthers 27 - 24 Miami Dolphins W NO - Form All Los Angeles Rams 34 - 10 New Orleans Saints L

New Orleans Saints 3 - 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers L

Chicago Bears 26 - 14 New Orleans Saints L

New Orleans Saints 19 - 25 New England Patriots L

New Orleans Saints 26 - 14 New York Giants W

Head-to-Head Record

CAR Last 5 matches NO 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Carolina Panthers 23 - 22 New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints 47 - 10 Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints 28 - 6 Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers 17 - 20 New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints 7 - 10 Carolina Panthers

