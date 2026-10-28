'I don't see why not' - Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen tips Michael Olise for future Ballon d'Or glory as Bayern plot long-term extension

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Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen has backed French winger Michael Olise to win a future Ballon d'Or as the German giants prepare fresh contract discussions. The Bavarian hierarchy are eager to tie down their prized playmaker beyond his existing 2029 deal after seeing off transfer interest from Real Madrid during the summer.

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German giants plan renewal talks

Dreesen has confirmed that the Allianz Arena board intend to open talks with Olise and his representatives over extending his stay in Bavaria. Signed from Crystal Palace for €53 million in 2024, the attacker has seen his Transfermarkt valuation surge to €180 million following a sensational spell in Germany. Retaining the sought-after forward remains a priority after he finished ninth in the 2026 voting.

Club chief backs individual prize

That top-10 placement in Monday's glitzy ceremony came on the back of a remarkable 2025-26 assessment period across both club and international duty with France. Featuring in 69 matches overall, the creative wide man established himself among Europe's deadliest playmakers by recording an extraordinary haul of 27 goals and 35 assists.

Speaking to Sport Bild about the winger's potential to claim football's top individual honour, Dreesen said: "There is no need to discuss whether Michael is a gifted footballer - he most certainly is. If someone asked me today whether he would win the Ballon d'Or one day, my answer would always be: I don't see why not. Of course, he also needs a team that functions well around him. He has that here with us, and he appreciates it."

Dazzling numbers justify soaring valuation

The dynamic forward has carried that relentless output straight into the 2026-27 campaign, racking up 10 goals and six assists across just 11 appearances in all competitions so far. Although his current terms still have nearly three years left to run, the reigning Bundesliga champions are determined to ward off European suitors by rewarding his rapid rise.

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Addressing the club's plan to sit down with the player's camp over a fresh agreement, Dreesen added: "We want Michael to play for us for as long as possible. When the time is right, we will discuss the future with him."

Cup tie precedes Klassiker showdown

Olise will next look to add to his tally when the Bavarians host Magdeburg in the DFB-Pokal second round on Wednesday evening. Navigating that midweek domestic cup tie smoothly is vital as they prepare for a blockbuster Bundesliga clash at home to arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Continuing to shine in such high-profile fixtures will only strengthen the winger's case for future individual honours.