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Bundesliga
team-logoBayern Munich
Allianz Arena
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
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Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga preview: Heavyweights collide in Der Klassiker

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga
TV Guide & Streaming
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund

Armed with a clinical 3–1 road triumph at Freiburg, table-chasing Bayern Munich welcome an energised Borussia Dortmund side arriving off the back of a dramatic 3–2 midweek DFB-Pokal victory over Werder Bremen.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Match details

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 8
Allianz Arena

Allianz Arena crucible tests Black-and-Yellow resolve

Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena in Munich in what is one of the Bundesliga's most charged fixtures. The two sides meet at the top of the table, with Bayern sitting first and Dortmund second after seven matchdays.

Bayern arrive at this fixture in unusual circumstances. Head coach Vincent Kompany collapsed at the training ground on Friday and was taken to hospital, leaving co-coach Aaron Danks to take charge of the team. Danks guided Bayern to a 3-1 win at Freiburg on Sunday, and he will continue in the role until Kompany is cleared to return — a process that is expected to take several weeks at minimum.

Despite the upheaval, Bayern's squad delivered a composed performance at Freiburg. Dayot Upamecano opened the scoring, Serge Gnabry added a second, and Michael Olise sealed the win in stoppage time after a nervous finish. The result keeps Bayern top of the Bundesliga on 17 points.

Borussia Dortmund v SV Werder Bremen - DFB Cup 2026/27Getty Images

Dortmund come into this match in solid form under coach Niko Kovac. They beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 in their most recent Bundesliga outing and have taken points from difficult away fixtures in recent weeks. They sit level on points with Bayern, separated only by goal difference.

Bayern's injury list remains long. Manuel Neuer, Luis Diaz, Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlovic, and Tarek Buchmann are all unavailable. Dortmund are without Emre Can, Giannis Konstantelias, and Justin Lerma.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Probable lineups

Manager

  • V. Kompany

Bayern Munich will again be without a significant number of first-team players. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, winger Luis Diaz, midfielder Jamal Musiala, midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, and defender Tarek Buchmann are all listed as injured. Head coach Vincent Kompany also remains unavailable, with co-coach Aaron Danks continuing to lead the team from the touchline. Updates on probable lineup selections will be added closer to kick-off.

Borussia Dortmund head into the fixture missing Emre Can, Giannis Konstantelias, and Justin Lerma through injury. No suspensions are listed for either side. Coach Niko Kovac's projected starting XI has not been confirmed and will be updated ahead of the match.

Form

FCB

FCB - Form

FCA
D2-2
VIK
D3-3
RBL
W6-1
ARS
D2-2
SCF
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
BVB

BVB - Form

BOD
L1-0
FCU
D0-0
SAB
W1-2
SGE
W1-0
SVW
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Bayern Munich have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent fixture was a 3-1 Bundesliga win at SC Freiburg. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with Arsenal in the Champions League and beat RB Leipzig 6-1 in the Bundesliga. Across those five games, Bayern scored 16 goals and conceded nine. The 6-1 victory over Leipzig stands out as their most dominant display of the run.

Borussia Dortmund have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt. They also won 2-1 away at Sabah FK in the Champions League during this period, while drawing 0-0 with Union Berlin in the league. Dortmund scored four goals and conceded three across the five matches, with their only defeat coming against Bodoe/Glimt in the Champions League.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Bayern MunichDrawBorussia Dortmund
3
2
0
Super Cup
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
1
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
FT
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
2
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
3
FT
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
1
FT
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
2
FT
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
1
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
1
FT
10Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored5/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Super Cup on 22 August 2026, when Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1. Before that, Bayern won 3-2 at Dortmund in the Bundesliga on 28 February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Bayern have won three, with one draw and one Dortmund victory. Bayern have scored 10 goals in those five meetings, conceding seven.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
7520256+1917
W
W
D
W
W
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
7520124+817
W
D
D
W
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
7412169+713
L
L
W
D
W
4
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
74121612+413
L
W
W
W
D
5
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
74032011+912
W
L
W
L
W
6
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
73311514+112
W
D
D
W
D
7
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
73131613+310
L
W
L
W
L
8
ElversbergElversbergELV
73131215-310
L
W
L
D
L
9
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
72321713+49
D
L
D
L
D
10
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
7304141409
W
W
L
L
W
11
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
7304616-109
L
W
W
W
L
12
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
7223811-38
D
L
W
L
D
13
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
722369-38
W
D
L
W
L
14
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
72231017-78
L
W
L
D
W
15
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
72051013-36
L
L
W
L
L
16
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
713347-36
D
L
L
D
W
17
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
7133618-126
D
D
W
L
L
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
71061122-113
W
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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