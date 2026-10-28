Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga preview: Heavyweights collide in Der Klassiker

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Match details

Bundesliga - Game Week 8 31 Oct 2026 - 13:30 Allianz Arena

Allianz Arena crucible tests Black-and-Yellow resolve

Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena in Munich in what is one of the Bundesliga's most charged fixtures. The two sides meet at the top of the table, with Bayern sitting first and Dortmund second after seven matchdays.

Bayern arrive at this fixture in unusual circumstances. Head coach Vincent Kompany collapsed at the training ground on Friday and was taken to hospital, leaving co-coach Aaron Danks to take charge of the team. Danks guided Bayern to a 3-1 win at Freiburg on Sunday, and he will continue in the role until Kompany is cleared to return — a process that is expected to take several weeks at minimum.

Despite the upheaval, Bayern's squad delivered a composed performance at Freiburg. Dayot Upamecano opened the scoring, Serge Gnabry added a second, and Michael Olise sealed the win in stoppage time after a nervous finish. The result keeps Bayern top of the Bundesliga on 17 points.

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Dortmund come into this match in solid form under coach Niko Kovac. They beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 in their most recent Bundesliga outing and have taken points from difficult away fixtures in recent weeks. They sit level on points with Bayern, separated only by goal difference.

Bayern's injury list remains long. Manuel Neuer, Luis Diaz, Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlovic, and Tarek Buchmann are all unavailable. Dortmund are without Emre Can, Giannis Konstantelias, and Justin Lerma.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich will again be without a significant number of first-team players. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, winger Luis Diaz, midfielder Jamal Musiala, midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, and defender Tarek Buchmann are all listed as injured. Head coach Vincent Kompany also remains unavailable, with co-coach Aaron Danks continuing to lead the team from the touchline. Updates on probable lineup selections will be added closer to kick-off.

Borussia Dortmund head into the fixture missing Emre Can, Giannis Konstantelias, and Justin Lerma through injury. No suspensions are listed for either side. Coach Niko Kovac's projected starting XI has not been confirmed and will be updated ahead of the match.

Form

Bayern Munich have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent fixture was a 3-1 Bundesliga win at SC Freiburg. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with Arsenal in the Champions League and beat RB Leipzig 6-1 in the Bundesliga. Across those five games, Bayern scored 16 goals and conceded nine. The 6-1 victory over Leipzig stands out as their most dominant display of the run.

Borussia Dortmund have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt. They also won 2-1 away at Sabah FK in the Champions League during this period, while drawing 0-0 with Union Berlin in the league. Dortmund scored four goals and conceded three across the five matches, with their only defeat coming against Bodoe/Glimt in the Champions League.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Super Cup on 22 August 2026, when Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1. Before that, Bayern won 3-2 at Dortmund in the Bundesliga on 28 February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Bayern have won three, with one draw and one Dortmund victory. Bayern have scored 10 goals in those five meetings, conceding seven.