Bayern vs Magdeburg DFB-Pokal preview

DFB-Pokal - Game Week 2 28 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Allianz Arena

Ballon d'Or winner Kane spearheads Bayern

Bayern Munich host Magdeburg at the Allianz Arena in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday, 28 October at 15:00 EST and 19:00 GMT. Newly-crowned Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane might not have a starting berth here, but he'll certainly be on everyone's lips.

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Bayern go back to the summit of Bundesliga

Despite the absence of manager Vincent Kompany after he collapsed on Friday while watching training, Bayern beat Freiburg 3-1 in their last Bundesliga outing to go back to the summit of the table. This was a great result for the Bavarians, who had drawn three of four prior matches across all competitions. They've struggled for clean sheets, conceding nine times in their last five outings, but they've rattled in 16 of their own goals in that sequence.

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Why shouldn't Magdeburg give it a go?

Magdeburg are fifth in the 2. Bundesliga with 16 points after nine matches, but only two points adrift of second-placed Nurnberg. They'll be full of confidence after a 6-1 hammering of Karlsruher last time out.

Key stats & injury news

Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz and Aleksandar Pavlovic are sidelined for Bayern.

Magdeburg have reached the DFB-Pokal round of 16 twice in the last three seasons.

Bayern's last five matches across all competitions have produced a total of 25 goals.

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Likely XIs

Bayern: Urbig; Boey, Buchmann, Ito, Laimer; Daiber, Ndiaye; Karl, Gnabry, Saibari; Kane

Magdeburg: Reimann; Nadjombe, Muller, McNulty, Nollenberger; Hyrylainen, Chavez, Musel; Iyoha, Zukowski, Atik

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich are listed with Vincent Kompany as head coach in the data, though in practice Danks will take charge following Kompany's collapse and hospitalisation last Friday. The full extent of Bayern's injury list — which includes Neuer, Kimmich, Musiala, Diaz, Pavlovic and Bara Ndiaye — has not been formally updated for this fixture, and further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

For Magdeburg, Petrik Sander leads the side into the tie. No specific injury or suspension information is available at this stage, and squad updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Bayern Munich have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Bundesliga victory at Freiburg, following a 2-2 Champions League draw with Arsenal. They beat RB Leipzig 6-1 earlier in October. Across those five games, Bayern scored 16 goals and conceded nine, reflecting both their attacking output and some defensive vulnerability.

Magdeburg's last five matches show three wins, one draw and one defeat. They hammered Karlsruher SC 6-1 in their most recent 2. Bundesliga fixture and earlier beat Hannover 96 3-0 and Kaiserslautern 3-0. Their only defeat in the run was a 2-0 loss to Dynamo Dresden. In total they scored 13 goals and conceded three across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice in the available head-to-head record. The most recent fixture was a DFB-Pokal meeting on 1 November 2000, which ended 1-1 with Magdeburg as hosts. Before that, a friendly in May 2009 saw Bayern win 3-2 away at Magdeburg. Bayern's overall record across the two listed matches shows one win and one draw.