Harry Kane is a Ballon d'Or winner at last. The Bayern Munich and England striker claimed football's biggest individual prize on Monday evening, crowned at the glittering 2026 ceremony in London.
It's a first for Kane, who finished ahead of Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé in second and Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal in third.
For the fifth time, organisers judged the award on the football season rather than the calendar year. Players' achievements counted from 3 August 2025 right through to 19 July 2026, spanning every major competition of the campaign.
France Football, the magazine behind the award, revealed the full standings from 30th place up to the winner. Here's how it finished.
Final ranking of the 2026 Ballon d'Or
Rank
Player
Club
National team
29
Sadio Mané
Al-Nassr
Senegal
29
William Saliba
Arsenal
France
28
Julián Quiñones
Al-Qadsiah
Mexico
27
Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United
Portugal
26
Dayot Upamecano
Bayern Munich
France
25
Marquinhos
Paris Saint-Germain
Brazil
24
Luis Díaz
Bayern Munich
Colombia
23
Nuno Mendes
Paris Saint-Germain
Portugal
22
Lautaro Martínez
Inter Milan
Argentina
21
Gabriel
Arsenal
Brazil
20
Willian Pacho
Paris Saint-Germain
Ecuador
19
João Neves
Paris Saint-Germain
Portugal
18
Marc Cucurella
Real Madrid
Spain
17
Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid
Brazil
16
Ferran Torres
Barcelona - Paris Saint-Germain
Spain
15
Declan Rice
Arsenal
England
14
Vitinha
Paris Saint-Germain
Portugal
13
Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
Morocco
12
Pau Cubarsí
Barcelona
Spain
11
Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid
England
10
Fabián Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain
Spain
9
Michael Olise
Bayern Munich
France
8
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
Norway
7
Ousmane Dembélé
Paris Saint-Germain
France
6
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Paris Saint-Germain
Georgia
5
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami
Argentina
4
Rodri
Manchester City - Barcelona
Spain
3
Lamine Yamal
Barcelona
Spain
2
Kylian Mbappé
Real Madrid
France
1
Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
England