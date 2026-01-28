Are Wrexham Premier League-ready? Red Dragons backed to emulate high-flying Sunderland amid Championship promotion push

And on whether it would be too soon for Wrexham to ply their trade in the Premier League, Campbell compared their potential situation to Sunderland this season, adding: "Would it be too soon to get to the Premier League? I think you just have to get in and deal with it when you're there. You could have said that about Sunderland last season, and look how they're doing this season.

"I think the first season is, I wouldn't say the easiest, but you have that momentum, that elation. Everyone's happy, you're in the Premier League, every game is exciting, and you do well. It's always the second season where things settle down, it's not quite as exciting, and that's when a lot of clubs come undone.

"It's difficult to go out and spend loads of money on a whole new squad, it's always a risk because you don't know how they're going to gel. So, I think you're best off just getting up there and seeing what happens. Winning, whether it's through the playoffs or automatically, is an unbelievable, great achievement.

"Sometimes it is too soon for clubs. Maybe for Wrexham, but the way they've been going, you know, it's been 'too soon' every year, but they just keep going, so who knows what can happen."